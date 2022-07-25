Iowa picked second in West in Big Ten football media poll; Jack Campbell receives big honor

For the second consecutive year, Iowa football is picked to finish second in the Big Ten West behind Wisconsin, according to a poll of 36 writers who cover the conference.

Iowa, the defending division champion, received three first-place votes but was predicted to finish runner-up in the West to Wisconsin, which received 31 votes in the annual Cleveland.com poll that was released Monday morning. Minnesota finished in third place with two first-place votes.

Ohio State was the unanimous selection for East Division and Big Ten champion.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud was voted the preseason offensive player of the year, and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was pegged as defensive player of the year. Both teams had another player in the top three of voting with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished second in offensive voting and Iowa cornerback Riley Moss finished third in defensive voting.

More:Iowa's Jack Campbell is finally healthy. He's set a bar high for himself, linebackers

The two teams will meet on Oct. 22 for the first time since 2017. Then Iowa delivered an emphatic 55-24 upset win over the No. 5 ranked Buckeyes.

Panelists had a wide range of opinion on the Hawkeyes, with votes cast for them to finish anywhere between first and seventh. Every team in the West Division received a vote as high as third place, signaling there's little consensus behind Wisconsin.

Subscriber content:Leistikow: Could 2022 become Phil Parker's deepest and best Iowa football defense yet?

Iowa has won the division two times (2015, 2021) since implementation in 2011, with four runner-up finishes coming in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Voting results

WEST DIVISION

Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points Iowa (3) 198 Minnesota (2) 162 Purdue 153 Nebraska 123 Illinois 65 Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

Ohio State (36) 252 Michigan 203 Penn State 169 Michigan State 162 Maryland 104 Rutgers 60 Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

Ohio State over Iowa (3)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.