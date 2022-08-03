Five under-the-radar Iowa football storylines to watch during the Hawkeyes' August camp

Year 24 of the Kirk Ferentz era is about to begin. On Monday, Ferentz celebrated his 67th birthday.

Just a few days later, his team reported to fall camp to begin their defense of the Big Ten West title.

It was revealed during Big Ten media days that Iowa was picked in a Cleveland.com poll to finish second in the division this year behind Wisconsin. (Though our Chad Leistikow likes the Hawkeyes to win the West.) The Hawkeyes return an impressive collection of talent on defense but questions about their offense and special teams unit loom entering the 2022 season.

"Our message this year for our team in 2022 is the same as it's ever been," Ferentz said at media days. "Just wanted our guys to focus on the love of the game, love of the work that's involved, which was significant, and most importantly, the love of the people you're with.

"We're excited to get back on the field with our players and see what August brings, and we'll know a little bit more about our team certainly at the end of the month."

Plenty of questions about this year's Iowa team center in on the offense and coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz. Additionally, Iowa will have a new kicker this fall and a new returner, two positions that were instrumental last season.

Outside of who will be starting quarterback on Sept. 3 against South Dakota State and who will emerge as the starting kicker, there are several other areas on the team that could shape the success of this season.

Iowa football's first practice of fall camp takes place on Wednesday.

Here are five under-the-radar storylines to keep an eye on during August fall camp:

What's ahead for Iowa's QB3?

Most Hawkeye fans' attention is centered on senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla, the two quarterbacks most in line for playing time this fall, but it's important to consider where redshirt freshman Joe Labas fits into the equation.

He's the No. 3 quarterback but several months ago Iowa almost had to start their previous third-string quarterback Deuce Hogan in the regular season finale against Nebraska when Petras and Padilla were battling the flu; a game that helped decide the Big Ten West title. Injuries aside, there's always a possibility of either top quarterback transferring out if they're dissatisfied with their role, and if that happens Labas will be vaulted to No. 2 on the depth chart.

Labas' ability to make off-script plays on Iowa's scout team last fall generated buzz within the program. During spring practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz used a math analogy to explain where Labas stood in the quarterback room: if Petras and Padilla were in Advanced Calculus in terms of understanding of the offense, Labas was in Algebra Two. Those 15 practices, film sessions and meetings gave him a chance to focus solely on Iowa's offense, which he wasn't able to do much of last year.

The Brecksville, Ohio, native showed some flashes in the final spring practice, finishing 7-for-12 for 93 yards and a touchdown pass, albeit against the third team defense. Afterwards Kirk Ferentz stated Labas has "a ways to go" to earn their confidence to play in (and win) an actual game, but anything can happen in college football and Labas will need to be ready. The Kids' Day Scrimmage on Aug. 13 will be the next opportunity for outsiders to see Labas in action and gauge his progress.

A trio of sophomore receivers that need to take the next step

Iowa's wide receiving corps were already thin entering fall camp and during Big Ten media days Ferentz revealed the room took another blow with junior Jackson Ritter missing the 2022 season to injury. A group of three sophomore receivers can mitigate low numbers with a strong step forward: Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson.

Bruce and Johnson are the more accomplished of the three, playing big roles in Iowa's offense down the stretch of last season. Now, there's been a shift in mentality as they prepare to become go-to options and the top of opponents' scouting reports beginning week one of the season.

"Yeah, 100 percent a mentality change," Johnson said. "I think the biggest thing is, sometimes it's tough because at the end of the day I'm still pretty young and sometimes you feel that pressure like 'oh, it's on me now.' Me and (Bruce), we're the guys that got to produce. I'm trying really embrace this role that I have now. I feel like when I was younger like a kid, this what I want to ask for, to be in this situation."

The most intrigue lies with Brecht, Iowa's two-sport athlete who could join the receivers in having a big part of Iowa's 2022 offensive plans.

Brecht was a summer enrollee last year but broke his thumb during a blocking drill in August camp. Those factors set back his football development in 2021 and he took a redshirt. During spring he balanced baseball and football, practicing with the football team on non-baseball gamedays and attending every meeting.

The hope for Iowa's coaching staff is Brecht (listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds stays healthy this August and emerges as a viable candidate for the "X", or outside, receiver position. Doing so would give Iowa the big-bodied target) that they missed last season and allow for Bruce and Johnson to be even more position-flexible in Iowa's offense.

Can Jack Plumb take a fifth-year leap?

At first glance, what stands out about Iowa's initial fall depth chart is four sophomores and one senior starting on the offensive line. That senior is fifth year Jack Plumb, who took over for Nick DeJong at right tackle during the second half of last season.

His seven starts were the most he's played in his career and included matchups against elite competition, most notably Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. During spring practice Plumb reflected on the ups and downs of last year and his focus entering this season.

"You see where you actually stand," Plumb said during spring practice. "Watch that in film and see what you did well, keep doing that. What didn't go well, that's what I need to improve on. I've got plenty of time; it's only spring so just keep working on that until the fall.

Plumb pinpointed better pad level, better use of his athleticism and developing more confidence as areas of improvement. Right tackle was arguably Iowa's weakest position last year on the line. Could Plumb, who comes from big-time football family, stabilize that spot and provide a veteran presence as well? Ferentz extended a vote of confidence to him at Big Ten media days.

"It's been a step-by-step-by-step (process)," Ferentz said. "Just watching him operate he cares, really works hard and is very committed. I think he can play really well this year, that's my expectation but more importantly I think that's his expectation."

Will Iowa's defense take a step forward in pass rush?

For as great as Iowa's defense played last season and what they're projected to do this year, one area could see significant improvement: pass rush. The Hawkeyes ranked sixth in the Big Ten last year with 31 sacks, a number that just put them among the top 50 nationally.

The responsibility to improve will mostly fall on the defensive line as Iowa doesn't blitz very often. The good news is their top two sack performers from last season are back: senior Joe Evans and redshirt sophomore Lukas Van Ness.

Evans missed time during spring practice to injury but received praise from defensive line coaches Kelvin Bell and Jay Niemann for his leadership role during the off-season as he transitions into a three-down role this year. Van Ness recorded seven sacks last year playing exclusively on the interior of the defensive line but spent all of spring working at defensive end. A bigger role on the edge could spell more opportunities to get into the backfield.

Two other names to watch are sophomores Deontae Craig and Ethan Hurkett. Hurkett showed promise during the first few games of last season, recording a few quarterback hits but a leg injury cut his season short after week three. After missing spring practice to the same injury, he appeared on Iowa's initial fall depth chart as No. 2 behind Joe Evans.

Buzz from within the program indicate that Craig took one of the biggest leaps of spring practice filling in for Evans with the starting defense. If he can continue that momentum through fall camp, he will see an expanded role as a situational pass rusher.

Developing the next generation of Doughboyz

Last season, Iowa had one of the most experienced secondary's in the country with a combined 68 starts among their five starters entering 2021. That group, later known as the "doughboyz" led the way to a school single-season record 25 interceptions. This year, the number of career starts is cut by more than half with the departures of Dane Belton, Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner.

Seniors Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather and Terry Roberts return but elsewhere there're new faces in starting (and backup) positions who will be counted on to continue the high level of play that's become the norm under defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

The most familiar names are redshirt sophomore Jermari Harris and junior Quinn Schulte. Harris stepped in nicely at cornerback last season after injuries to Hankins and Terry Roberts during the second half of the season. His best performance came in the Citrus Bowl with 4.5 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception. Schulte started in place of an injured Koerner for the Illinois game last season and is Koerner's listed replacement on the initial fall depth chart.

Sophomore Cooper DeJean will get the first crack at Iowa's "Cash" position in fall camp. Since enrolling last summer, he's added 16 pounds (up to 6-foot-1, 209 pounds), which will help him in run defense this season, a critical responsibility for Cash. He's also listed as Merriweather's backup at strong safety.

Other names who appear on Iowa's secondary two-deep for the first time include sophomore cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes (behind Moss) and junior safety Reggie Bracy (behind Schulte). Both players benefitted from larger-than-expected roles during spring practice due to starter injuries.

Then there's early enrollees TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa, who weren't listed on the depth chart but made favorable impressions during spring practice. Ferentz noted during Big Ten media days that spring practice for them was learning the basics and getting their feet under them. With foundational knowledge entering fall camp, they could be in position to make a push over the next month.

