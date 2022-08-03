Iowa football sells out complete home schedule for the first time since 2011

Iowa football's 2022 season will begin in 31 days. When they kickoff against South Dakota State, it will be the first of what will be seven home sellouts in 2022. On Wednesday the football program announced that all seven home game tickets have sold out, it's the first time it's happened since 2011.

“Credit to our incredible fan support. It’s a great home schedule,” UI deputy director of athletics Matt Henderson told the Register. “The gameday environment in and around the community is one of the best in the nation.

“Definitely strong interest for all of our games.”

Additionally, the university has sold nearly 5,000 new season tickets while selling out its student allotment (8,500) as well as three-game mini-packs and Fight For Iowa mobile passes. With Wednesday's announcement, it's certain that Iowa will surpass last season's home game attendance.

The regular season finale against rival Nebraska was the last home game to sell out, the Hawkeyes will host several other marquee home games such as the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State, rival Wisconsin and Michigan in a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game.

