Iowa football unranked in coaches' preseason poll to start 2022 season

The first major preseason top-25 college football poll was released Monday. And Iowa found itself on the outside looking in.

Despite finishing inside the top 25 in the final rankings of 2021 for the fourth straight year (the longest such streak under coach Kirk Ferentz), the Hawkeyes were unranked in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the 2022 season. However, they received the most votes of teams not in the top 25.

Within the Big Ten, Iowa was picked to finish second in the Big Ten West behind Wisconsin (which checked in at No. 20) during Big Ten media days. The Hawkeyes return an impressive collection of talent on defense but questions about their offense and special teams unit loom entering fall.

Outside of Iowa, four Big Ten teams made the initial poll: Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 14) and Wisconsin. Of the ranked teams, Iowa will play all but Michigan State this season.

Iowa's season begins Sept. 3 at home against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' first chance at a ranked team will likely come in Week 5 of the season (Oct. 1), when they host Michigan in a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game.

Here's the full 2022 preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: