Iowa football unranked in Associated Press preseason poll to start 2022 season

One week after Iowa football was unranked in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, they are also unranked in the Associated Press preseason poll. This is the first time in four seasons that the Hawkeyes won't appear in the AP's preseason Top 25.

Dating back to 2020, Iowa had been ranked in 21 consecutive weeks of the AP poll (last five of 2020, all 16 last season and finished No. 23 last season).

Within the Big Ten, Iowa was picked to finish second in the Big Ten West behind Wisconsin (which checked in at No. 18) during Big Ten media days. The Hawkeyes return an impressive collection of talent on defense highlighted by preseason All Americans Jack Campbell and Riley Moss.

Last Friday, coach Kirk Ferentz expressed his feelings on preseason polls at the team's media day.

"I think you guys know how I feel about preseason polls," Ferentz said. "You talk about a waste of time, with all due respect. The bottom line is what's really important is where you are in January. That's still all that counts.

Those polls really don't start, I don't think getting it right until probably November, somewhere in there. But it's all about -- like it's a long season, and, yeah, right now it's just about us trying to get ready for South Dakota State. That will be a challenge."

Outside of Iowa, four Big Ten teams made the initial poll: Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 8), Michigan State (No. 15) and Wisconsin. Of the ranked teams, Iowa will play all but Michigan State this season.

See the full Associated Press Top 25 poll below.

Here's the full preseason AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State Southern California Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.