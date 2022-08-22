Iowa football's Jack Campbell, Riley Moss earn AP preseason all-America honors

Just 12 days out from the start of their senior football seasons at the University of Iowa, Iowa natives Jack Campbell and Riley Moss were named preseason all-Americans by the Associated Press.

Campbell, a 6-foot-5, 246-pound linebacker from Cedar Falls and Moss, a 6-1, 193 cornerback from Ankeny, have been popping onto preseason lists throughout the offseason. But the AP honor (delivered Monday) has always carried significance, as it's among the five teams that factor into consensus all-America honors once postseason award season comes along.

Campbell was voted the Big Ten Conference's preseason defensive player of the year last month by the league's media. The middle linebacker with power and speed was a first-team all-Big Ten pick by media last year and third team by coaches. He could have gone to the NFL but chose to come back for his fourth season at Iowa.

"“It's always been a dream of mine to be able to come here and make an impact for the school,' Campbell said recently. "But never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have this stage that I have right now."

More:Iowa's Kyler Fisher, Jay Higgins carrying on Jestin Jacobs, Jack Campbell's linebacker legacy

Moss is the reigning Big Ten defensive back of the year, so his inclusion on the all-America list was little surprise. Cornerback is a difficult spot to obtain all-America status; usually it comes down to huge interception numbers and team success. Moss had both of those last year for the Hawkeyes despite missing 3½ games with a knee injury. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said Moss has been among the hardest-working Hawkeyes after opting to return for his fifth and final year at Iowa.

"It is going to be exciting to see how the season progresses and how camp finishes out," Moss said recently. "I could get a little better in man coverage because that is all they play in the NFL, and then take a couple to the house like last year."

More:Leistikow: Riley Moss ready for the spotlight in final year with Iowa football

Last year, Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum was a preseason AP All-American ... and followed it up by being the Rimington Trophy winner as college football's best center. Let's see if Campbell and Moss can be postseason all-Americans, too.

Unranked Iowa opens its season Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota State. That 11 a.m. matchup at Kinnick Stadium is sold out.