See the contract details of Iowa's six-month agreement with football analyst Jon Budmayr

One of the Iowa football program’s most interesting hires of the 2022 offseason has gone from a volunteer consultant to a well-paid offensive analyst.

Jon Budmayr will earn $15,833 per month over a six-month period — totaling just under $95,000 — to help elevate the Iowa quarterbacks room. The salary details were obtained Tuesday by the Des Moines Register via a freedom-of-information request.

Budmayr, 31, has been credited by top-two QBs Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla for advancing the Hawkeyes’ passing game and praised by head coach Kirk Ferentz as "a gift from heaven."

He played for rival Wisconsin and was the quarterbacks coach there from 2018 to 2020 before spending one season as Colorado State’s offensive coordinator. In 2019, Budmayr oversaw one of the most efficient offenses in Wisconsin history with a team completion percentage of 70.1% behind starter Jack Coan. Completion percentage has been a stated high priority for Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

At Big Ten Media Days in July, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said, “I think the world of Jon.” And Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz added then, “He’ll do a great job (at Iowa). He taught me the entire offense. He was my man.”

Budmayr officially joined the Iowa program March 1 as a “special consultant to the head coach and football staff." His role, as it has been explained by coaches and players, was to help assist Brian Ferentz, who has been transitioning to the role of quarterbacks coach after the departure of five-year quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe.

According to the latest agreement with Iowa, Budmayr was hired as a “Temporary Professional Employee” and will serve with the Hawkeyes from July 18, 2022 to January 20, 2023. Budmayr signed the agreement on June 28. He is reporting to Austin Showalter, the Hawkeyes’ director of analytics.

The university has declined media requests to interview Budmayr and did not make him available at the football team’s recent media day. Certainly, if Iowa’s embattled passing game has increased success this season, Budmayr will receive some of the credit ... and would make himself marketable for future coaching positions.