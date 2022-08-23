What channel is Iowa football vs. South Dakota State? How to watch the Hawkeyes' 2022 opener

At long last, the 2022 college football season has arrived.

Iowa kicks off the season at Kinnick Stadium with a matchup against South Dakota State. While a season opener against an FCS opponent may look easy on paper, South Dakota State is no pushover.

The Jackrabbits finished the 2021 season with an 11-4 record, losing in last year's FCS semifinals to Montana State. They appeared in the FCS championship game during the delayed 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021.

This will be the first meeting between Iowa and South Dakota State. Here's how you can watch the game.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. SDSU

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Mark Helfrich

Noah Eagle, the son of longtime announcer Ian Eagle, is a new addition to Fox's college football coverage. Helfrich was the head coach at Oregon from 2013-16.

Read more about Iowa football

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.