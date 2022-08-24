Iowa's Riley Moss named first team USA Today preseason All-American, Jack Campbell second team

One day after being named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press, Iowa football's Jack Campbell and Riley Moss earned more All-American acclaim. Both were named to the USA Today Sports preseason team, Moss was on the first team at cornerback and Campbell was on the second team at linebacker.

Moss was last year's Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and could've been in line for more postseason awards had he not missed nearly four games to injury. At Big Ten media days, head coach Kirk Ferentz said Moss has been among the hardest-working Hawkeyes after opting to return for his fifth and final year at Iowa.

Campbell was voted the Big Ten Conference's preseason defensive player of the year last month by the league's media (Moss finished in the top three of voting). His acclaim this off-season has gone past media awards, Pro Football Focus named Cambell the No. 3 draft eligible linebacker in the 2023 draft. Campbell is expected to anchor an Iowa linebacker room and defense that could be one of the best in the country.

"I feel like obviously our next step is we want to be the best," Campbell said. "The best unit to step foot on the field every single day, day in and day out. It all starts with a mindset and if everyone in the room doesn't carry that mindset, we're not going to be that. I feel like we have a really good great group of veterans and young guys that do carry that mindset. And that's something that I'm excited to see develop throughout this summer (and) fall camp (and) into the season."

