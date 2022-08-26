Iowa football adds Western Michigan to 2028 nonconference schedule

In June, Iowa football announced a slate of future nonconference football games from 2023-2029. On Friday, the Hawkeyes added their first opponent of 2028: Western Michigan.

The Hawkeyes will open the 2023 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium. The date of the 2028 game was not announced.

Western Michigan, who plays in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is regarded as a solid Group of Five program, posting only one losing season since 2013.

Future nonconference games through 2029 are as follows:

2023

Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 9 at Iowa State

Sept. 16 vs. Utah State

2024

Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State

Sept. 7 vs. Iowa State

2025

Aug. 30 vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6 at Iowa State

Nov. 15 vs. Massachusetts

2026

Sept. 5 vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 19 vs. Northern Iowa

2027

Sept. 4 vs. Ball State

2028

vs. Western Michigan (date TBD)

2029

Sept. 15 vs. Northern Illinois

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.