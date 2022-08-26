Iowa football adds Western Michigan to 2028 nonconference schedule
In June, Iowa football announced a slate of future nonconference football games from 2023-2029. On Friday, the Hawkeyes added their first opponent of 2028: Western Michigan.
The Hawkeyes will open the 2023 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium. The date of the 2028 game was not announced.
Western Michigan, who plays in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is regarded as a solid Group of Five program, posting only one losing season since 2013.
Future nonconference games through 2029 are as follows:
2023
- Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 9 at Iowa State
- Sept. 16 vs. Utah State
2024
- Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State
- Sept. 7 vs. Iowa State
2025
- Aug. 30 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Sept. 6 at Iowa State
- Nov. 15 vs. Massachusetts
2026
- Sept. 5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Sept. 19 vs. Northern Iowa
2027
- Sept. 4 vs. Ball State
2028
- vs. Western Michigan (date TBD)
2029
- Sept. 15 vs. Northern Illinois
