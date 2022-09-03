Iowa football's offense is an eyesore, but Hawkeyes scratch past FCS South Dakota State

After nine months of anticipation, Iowa football fans entered Kinnick Stadium on Saturday expecting to see change.

The Hawkeyes' off-season was dominated by conversations around the offense. From coaching to personnel, fans wondered what coach Kirk Ferentz and company did behind closed doors to correct a unit that finished in the bottom ten nationally last season.

The fans showed up on Saturday morning, a strong 70,000 in the first home sellout of the season. But by afternoon, they met a harsh reality: Iowa's offense was still an eyesore.

The Hawkeyes squeaked by FCS opponent South Dakota State by a 7-3 margin — where Iowa's scores came thanks to a field goal and two safeties. Iowa's defense was strong as expected. Ten of South Dakota State's possessions started at their own 20-yard line or worse, a product of a masterful performance by punter Tory Taylor.

But every positive was overshadowed by Iowa's flat offensive output. The first-game numbers were alarming: 2.9 yards per play (1.8 yards per rush), a dismal 3-for-14 third-down conversion rate (21%) and two fumbles.

And perhaps the most alarming statistic of all, Iowa's average starting field position was at its own 40-yard line. There were notable absences on offense including starters Keagan Johnson and Gavin Williams, but it was a poor showing by every metric.

The two positions under the most scrutiny were quarterback and offensive line. Senior and third year starter Spencer Petras couldn't find a rhythm, completing only 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards and an interception. What was most concerning was Petras missed several throws that fans expect a veteran to make, a handful could've gone for scoring and explosive plays.

But Ferentz never wavered as Petras played wire-to-wire, to the dismay of Iowa fans who showered the offense in boos.

Iowa's young offensive line had a tough day, particularly in the middle where their center Logan Jones, right guard Beau Stephens and left guard Nick DeJong each had their first career starts at those positions. The offensive line continued to stay in flux as four different combinations were used throughout the game, none providing any significant push.

There was a glimmer of hope late in the third quarter. On their own 48-yard line, Petras found Arland Bruce IV for a 27-yard gain plus 15 more for a targeting penalty. Another positive Bruce play, an 11-yard run, set Iowa up for a potential touchdown inside South Dakota State's 10-yard line. Then another miscue: a Leshon Williams fumble that erased a scoring opportunity.

Iowa's defense kept up the intensity however, allowing only eight total yards from South Dakota State after Williams' fumble and added their second safety to extend the lead to 7-3. After losing several starters to the draft, the Hawkeyes proved there won't be a major drop-off in 2022.

But the majority of the attention, and rightfully so, will be on the offensive dud after months of retooling. The Hawkeyes won the game, the ultimate objective, but struggling against an FCS team won't inspire much confidence.

Up next: the Cy-Hawk game against in-state rival Iowa State.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.