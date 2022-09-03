IOWA FOOTBALL

Podcast: How concerning was Iowa's offense in 2022 opener?

Dargan Southard
Hawk Central
It was more of the same offensive struggles for Iowa in Saturday's 2022 opener against South Dakota State. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break down everything about the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over South Dakota State. 

