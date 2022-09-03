Podcast: How concerning was Iowa's offense in 2022 opener?

It was more of the same offensive struggles for Iowa in Saturday's 2022 opener against South Dakota State. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break down everything about the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

To read Chad's postgame column, click here.

To ready Kennington's postgame mailbag, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's postgame podcast, click here.

To watch a livestream of Saturday's postgame podcast, click here or here.