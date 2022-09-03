Iowa football has no plans to bench Spencer Petras after lackluster opener, Kirk Ferentz says

As futile as Iowa's offense was yet again in Saturday's 7-3 win over South Dakota State, don't expect to see anyone other than Spencer Petras under center anytime soon.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in Saturday's postgame press conference that he doesn't expect a quarterback change ahead of next week's Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City.

"I don't anticipate any changes at this point," Ferentz said. "Our job collectively is to get better right now. (Spencer's) got some ownership. We all have ownership -- every coach, every player. That's our job, to get better week to week."

Petras finished 11-for-25 for 109 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, a performance that resembled much of what Petras delivered during a tough 2021 season for the offense.

"I still have a lot of confidence in him," Ferentz said. "I think the noise on the outside is probably a lot louder than it is inside."

Ferentz reiterated multiple times that Iowa's offensive struggles went beyond Petras.

"We just didn't support him enough," Ferentz said.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.