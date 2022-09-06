Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz on Spencer Petras, offensive line ahead of Iowa State

Following Iowa's season-opening victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are moving on to Week 2.

Not a whole lot worth re-living about that 7-3 squeaker last weekend, either.

That's especially the case this week, with in-state rival Iowa State, coming to Iowa City on Saturday for the annual Cy-Hawk game.

Ahead of the matchup, Ferentz held his weekly presser where he talked about the rivalry game, possible changes at quarterback and how injuries will impact their lineup this weekend.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

Keagan Johnson, others are out for the foreseeable future

After missing the team's week one game against South Dakota State, wide receiver Keagan Johnson has still not returned to practice, and Ferentz confirmed that he would miss this weekend's game.

Also out of action this week is fellow receiver Nico Ragaini. That too was expected, but Ferentz said that he hopes to have him back before the end of the month.

Defensive players on the inactive list will be starting linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who was injured during Saturday's game. It also seems doubtful that their defensive back Jermari Harris is doubtful to play too.

Ferentz did not give a timetable for how long each player would be out.

Despite sluggish start, Spencer Petras keeps grip on starting quarterback job

After a lackluster performance under center on Saturday, many questions have surrounded the team about whether Spencer Petras would remain the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

However, Ferentz reiterated that Petras would remain as the team's starter against Iowa State.

"He did a lot of good things on Saturday," Ferentz said. "He has some things that he could have done better, but right now my biggest goal is to improve our team's execution."

Offensive line's growing pains are to be expected

After trotting out multiple different offensive linemen on Saturday, it seems that the Hawkeyes are trying to figure out which combination of players give them the best five.

This will require offensive line coach George Barnett and Ferentz to be patient as it comes together.

One of the players with a lot of expectations is starting right tackle Connor Colby. Though much of his time at guard last season, Ferentz said that he believes that he can thrive as Iowa's starting right tackle.

"It has been a learning process for him," Ferentz said. "Technically, he did some things on Saturday like a guard that a tackle can't do. But, I believe that those are easy and quick fixes."

Raven Moore covers high school sports for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at RSMoore@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Raven_XReport.