Podcast: What would it take for Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz to make a quarterback change?

After another lackluster offensive performance in the season-opener, Iowa football fans everywhere are clamoring for a quarterback change, among other adjustments. Ahead of Iowa's monumental game Saturday versus Iowa State, the Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith discuss what it would take for Kirk Ferentz to make a quarterback change. They also dive into the Hawkeyes' growing injury list and how Iowa can build offensive line cohesion on the fly.

To read Chad's Tuesday thoughts, click here.

To read Kennington's analysis on Iowa's offensive line woes, click here.

For a direct link to Tuesday's podcast, click here.

To watch a livestream of Tuesday's podcast, click here.