Recap: Iowa State survives Cy-Hawk game vs. Iowa, 10-7

IOWA CITY — For the first time since 2018, Iowa and Iowa State met in Iowa City for the Cy-Hawk matchup.

And for the first time since 2014, it was Iowa State that came out on top.

Hunter Dekkers, Jirehl Brock and the rest of Iowa State’s offense stepped up when it mattered most, scoring the Cyclones’ first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. Iowa’s defense was strong – like in the Hawkeyes’ season opener against South Dakota State – but it wasn’t enough to make up for Iowa’s lack of offensive production.

Iowa State improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Hawkeyes sit at 1-1. The Cyclones will play Ohio in Ames next Saturday, and Iowa will take on Nevada.

FINAL — Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Iowa's 47-yard field goal attempt is no good, and the Cyclones win the Cy-Hawk battle for the first time since 2014.

0:38/Q4 — Iowa gets the ball back

Iowa State turns over the ball on downs, and Iowa's offense takes over on the 27-ard line for one last scoring attempt. Petras starts it off with an incompletion after Colby Reeder gets another quarterback hurry.

2:12/Q4 — Iowa goes for it on 4th and 10

Petras once again opened with the drive with a first down pass to LaPorta. But he struggled after that, including an incomplete pass to Bruce on fourth down.To make matters worse, there was a personal foul penalty called on Beau Stephens. Iowa State declines the penalty and takes over on the 33-yard line.

The Cyclones ran the ball on the next play, and Iowa took its final timeout of the game.

3:12/Q4 — Iowa State burns clock but can't pick up another first down

After a bizarre Iowa State timeout call on 3rd and 1, which made the Cyclones redo a one-yard rush, the offense couldn't muster up many more yards on the run. It led to 4th and 8, and Iowa was forced to use a timeout to stop the running clock.

7:02/Q4 — Hawkeyes offense can't convert

Petras opened Iowa's next drive with a solid first down pass, but when it came to the next set of plays, he threw an incompletion on third down. Taylor punted on 4th and 5, and Iowa State takes over on the 29-yard line.

8:27/Q4 — Iowa State finds the end zone

Iowa State went 6-for-6 on third downs on its last drive. The Cyclones went 99 yards on 21 plays and took 11:49 off the clock before Dekkers found Hutchinson in the end zone for Iowa State's first touchdown of the game.

Cyclones hold a 10-7 lead about halfway through the final quarter.

End of third quarter — Iowa 7, Iowa State 3

Nothing has changed on the scoreboard through another quarter, but Iowa State has possession at the 43-yard line. The Cyclones just picked up a first down off a 10-yard pass from Dekkers to Jaylin Noel.

5:16/Q3 — An Iowa touchdown or an Iowa State fumble recovery?

Monte Pottebaum took ran the ball on 2nd and 1, but officials ruled it a fumble forced by Vance, recovered at the 1-yard line. The play was reviewed and the ruling on the field stands.

7:44/Q3 — Another blocked punt

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness blocked Iowa State's punt attempt, giving Iowa the ball on the 20-yard line. Petras started the drive with a 7-yard pass to Sam LaPorta.

9:27/Q3 — Petras incompletion leads to Taylor punt

Iowa's offense failed to capitalize off Roberts' interception, and rely on another punt from Taylor. He sends it 45-yards and out of bounds at the 5-yard line, giving Iowa a chance for a safety, which the Hawkeyes had two of last week.

11:11/Q3 — Terry Roberts intercepts Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State's quarterback has two interceptions in this game, and this one comes after a big play from the Cyclones' defense a couple plays earlier. Iowa takes over on its own 49-yard line.

13:42/Q3 — Iowa goes three and out on first drive

The Hawkeyes had solid field position after Riley Moss returned the kickoff 31 yards to the 32-yard line, but Iowa kept Petras in as quarterback while changing the offensive line up...and it didn't pay off.

Iowa State took over at the 20-yard line after a 63-yard punt by Tory Taylor.

HALFTIME: Iowa State’s offense is best unit for Cyclones while Iowa’s defense continues to dominate

The Cyclones had 180 total yards of offense in the first half, while the home team Hawkeyes could only muster 86 yards. Dekkers outthrew Petras, 125 yards to 33, but neither quarterback had a touchdown. Is it time to give Alex Padilla a chance?

Meanwhile, Iowa continues to be a lessen in defense. The Hawkeyes have 42 tackles to Iowa State’s 29, and record 14 tackle for loss yards – eight more than Iowa State. Iowa’s defense had three quarterback hurries and one sack for seven yards in the first half.

HALFTIME — Iowa 7, Iowa State 3

Despite all the action in the final two minutes of the first half, the score remains 7-3 in Iowa's favor. While the Hawkeyes hold the lead, it is the Cyclones' offense that has been more dominant so far.

Iowa State has 55 rushing yards compared to Iowa's 53. More notable: Dekkers has 125 passing yards compared to Petras' 33.

1:33/Q2 — Back-to-back interceptions

A Petras pass intended for Arland Bruce was instead intercepted by Colby Reeder, who returned it for 14 yards.

But two plays later, Dekkers passed toward Hutchinson and Cooper DeJean intercepted it in the endzone.

1:48/Q2 — That didn't last long

Iowa State couldn't build off that momentum, and punted the ball back to Iowa. The Hawkeyes take over at the 16-yard line.

2:37/Q2 — Ball back with Cyclones offense

Iowa's offense struggled to put something together after its defense held Iowa State to a field goal. Then Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald deflected Petras' pass on third down, and Taylor took the field to punt again.

Iowa is up 7-3, but Iowa State takes over on its 27-yard line.

3:45/Q2 — Jace Gilbert gets Iowa State on the board

Iowa State's offense took the ball 76 yards and 14 plays and took over five minutes off the clock...but the Cyclones couldn't turn that into a touchdown.

Dekkers had some solid passes, showing that he can hit long targets and handle a quick-snap situation. But when it mattered most — in the red zone — Iowa State's offense went stale, and Iowa's defense was on fire.

Hawkeyes hold the 7-3 lead late.

8:51/Q2 — Flashes of success for Petras, but offense can't convert

The Hawkeyes quarterback had some nice moments on this offensive drive, but Iowa State's defense did enough to prevent Iowa from scoring.

The Cyclones take over on the 20-yard line after a Tory Taylor punt bounces into the endzone.

12:17/Q2 — Cyclones fumble on touchdown opportunity

Iowa State sent Brock over the pile in an attempt to score off the 1-yard line, but instead Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather forced the fumble.

Logan Klemp recovered in the end zone, and the Hawkeyes take over at the 20-yard line.

End of first quarter — Iowa 7, Iowa State 0

Cyclones have possession of the ball on the 27-yard line. After the turnover, Jirehl Brock rushed for 15 yards and Dekkers passes seven yards to Hutchinson.

0:26/Q1 — Iowa State breaks at least one streak Saturday

It had been five games since the Cyclones defense forced a turnover against Iowa's offense. Well, that changed toward the end of the first quarter. Gerry Vaughn sacked Petras, forcing a fumble that Will McDonald recovered. Iowa State took over at the 49-yard line.

1:26/Q1 — Myles Purchase follows up great play with penalty

Iowa State's cornerback had solid coverage on a pass play, but then was called for pass interfernce on the next play, handing Iowa an automatic first down.

4:29/Q1 — Ball back to Iowa's offense

Iowa State's offense took the ball past the 50-yard line and took three minutes off the clock, but the Cyclones couldn't convert that momentum into points on the board. The Hawkeyes still hold a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Iowa takes over on the 20-yard line after a touchback.

7:55/Q1 — First punt from Tory Taylor

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras had an 11-yard completion on his first play of the drive after the touchdown, and a completion right after. But an incompletion on the next play forced the first punt of the afternoon.

Tory Taylor sent the ball 50 yards before Terry Roberts took down Iowa State's receiver at the 15-yard line.

9:52/Q1 — Iowa State punts, again

The Cyclones have had two offensive drives, and had to punt away the ball both times. This time, a false start on Tyler Miller pushed Iowa State back on third down, and even a Dekkers pass to Hutchinson wasn't enough to convert a first down.

Iowa takes over on the 19-yard line.

12:21/Q1 — Iowa strikes first

Iowa won the toss and deferred, putting the ball in the hands of Iowa State's offense first. Hunter Dekkers passed to Xavier Hutchinson on the first two plays of the drive before being sacked. Iowa blocked the punt and took over at the 16-yard line, before scoring the first touchdown of the game two plays later.

Hawkeyes take a 7-0 lead with a touchdown from Leshon Williams.

2:45 p.m. — 20 years of Cy-Hawk memories

2:30 p.m — Don't let the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry end

The Iowa-Iowa State football game has been a marquee rivalry for fans in Iowa. But with all the talk of conference realignment, there is no guarantee that the Cy-Hawk series will continue as it has for over a century.

Despite the tension between fans on both sides, this is a game that at least one person in Iowa doesn’t want to see go away if realignment happens. Randy Petersen explains why he wants to see the Cy-Hawk matchup continue, even if Iowa and Iowa State end up in the same conference.

2:15 p.m. — Iowa State is ready to snap the losing streak

A whole group of Cyclones players have gone without a single win in the Cy-Hawk series during their time in college football. And with the gap in time between the 2022 game and the last Cy-Hawk matchup in Iowa City, there are almost no players on Iowa State’s current roster who have never played in Kinnick Stadium.

Sure, it’s been some time since Cyclones players have even matched up against Iowa in the Hawkeyes’ home stadium. But Iowa State players are even more hungry to snap the 6-game losing streak. Matt Campbell has a 0-5 record against Iowa during his tenure in Ames. Campbell’s current players are ready to add one to the win column this year, but it won’t be easy.

2:00 p.m. — How will Hunter Dekkers and Xavier Hutchinson match up against Iowa’s defense?

Hutchinson is a potential All-American wide receiver, and Dekkers had an impressive showing in his first start at Iowa State last Saturday.

But Iowa’s defense is led by Jack Campbell, who finished last season with 143 tackles. The Hawkeyes could also see strong efforts from Cooper DeJean, Terry Roberts and Riley Moss

How does Chad Leistikow think Iowa’s defense will perform against Iowa State’s dynamic duo? “There’s a better chance that Iowa gets two interceptions this week than zero for a second straight week.”

Ticking system down at Kinnick Stadium

For fans coming out to the Iowa-Iowa State game on Saturday, there are issues with the ticking system. Here is what Iowa posted about the issue:

Cy-Hawk with a chance of showers

What’s the forecast for the biggest football game in Iowa this season (at least between two in-state teams)?

Well, there is a 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m., which is an hour after kickoff is scheduled. It doesn’t much later in the evening, with an 80% chance of precipitation before 4 a.m., and that involves possible thunderstorms.

Even worse news: Umbrellas are prohibited inside Kinnick Stadium. So, if you’re out at the game, leave your umbrella behind and cross your fingers that a poncho will keep you dry. Or, better yet, hope for no rain during Saturday’s Cy-Hawk matchup.

Will Iowa State finally force an Iowa turnover in the 2022 game?

Jordan Harris vividly remembers the play. Iowa on the move, deep into Iowa State territory at Jack Trice Stadium on a nice September afternoon in 2015. Game tied at 17. Second-and-three at the Cyclones’ 10-yard line. Nine or so minutes remaining.

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard handed the ball to Jordan Canzeri, for the 19th of 24 carries he'd have during the game.

Darian Cotton came up from his cornerback position in the Cyclones’ secondary to help out on the tackle, and in the process, jarred the ball from Canzeri’s grasp. Players from both teams jumped in the vicinity of the ball, most actually jumping each other. Harris emerged with the ball, just seven yards shy of the end zone Iowa State was defending.

That was the last time the Cyclones forced a turnover in the Cy-Hawk game. Time will tell if that streak ends on Saturday, but Randy Petersen caught up with one former Iowa State football player who thinks it will.

Iowa’s offense was abysmal against South Dakota State. But its defense was phenomenal.

The Hawkeyes’ offense, quarterbacked by Spencer Petras, scored zero – yes, zero – points in the season opener. Iowa beat its Week 1 opponent with a field goal and two safeties. That means the victory fell on the shoulders of Australian punter Tory Taylor and the Hawkeyes defense.

Despite Iowa’s poor showing on offense, its defense also kept the Jackrabbits from getting anything going on offense. It was only an interception in the second quarter that led to a South Dakota State field goal.

Here are some other statistics that Chad Leistikow found interesting after the South Dakota State game:

South Dakota State had 15 possessions; 11 resulted in punts, two in safeties. It gained six first downs. Its longest “drive” was 26 yards.

The Jackrabbits, with all of their expected offensive firepower, were held to 120 total yards — an average of eight yards per possession. That’s the lowest game total for any Iowa opponents since a 2018 game vs. Maryland (115 yards on an oppressively windy day).

And how about this: Saturday marked the first time Iowa won a game without scoring a touchdown since … an unforgettable 6-4 win vs. Penn State in 2004. (That game had two safeties, too, and was equally strange.)

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.