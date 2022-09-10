Kirk Ferentz noncommittal on if QB Spencer Petras will remain starter for Iowa football

Another disastrous Iowa offensive performance, another postgame press conference full of quarterback questions.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz was non-committal Saturday when answering if Spencer Petras will remain the starter next week when Iowa hosts Nevada. Petras and the Hawkeyes again struggled profusely in Saturday's 10-7 home loss to Iowa State.

"I didn't say that," Ferentz said when asked directly if Petras will start against Nevada. "I just said today (Petras) played the whole game — in my judgement, that was the best way to continue through this game.

"Gave (a quarterback change) some thought, but I felt like (Spencer) gave us our best opportunity. We'll reassess everything tomorrow."

Petras finished 12-for-26 passing for 92 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. The Hawkeyes scored on their opening drive after a blocked punt, but didn't dent the scoreboard again after a key goal line turnover, a missed field goal and plenty of futility in between.

Still, Ferentz reiterated as he did last week — that Iowa's offensive struggles go beyond the quarterback.

"To me, both of these games, (Petras) is still not getting enough help to do a fair assessment," Ferentz said. "He hasn't been perfect, obviously. No one has. But we've got a lot of moving parts on offense right now, and we're shorthanded a little bit at a couple positions. We'll keep working through it."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.