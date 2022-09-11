Iowa football lands commitment of four-star quarterback James Resar

The aftereffects of an ugly Cy-Hawk loss to Iowa State is still being felt in Iowa City but there was good news for Iowa football on Sunday morning.

The Hawkeyes earned the commitment of James Resar, a four-star quarterback out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Iowa over offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Toledo and others.

Resar was on an unofficial visit this weekend for the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game. He received an offer from Iowa in early June and the relationship with the coaching staff has only grown since then.

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Resar has the prototypical frame of a starting Division I quarterback but also brings an element of athleticism that the program needs at the position. Resar clocked a 10.86 time in the 100-meter dash this spring, making him a true dual-threat option for the Hawkeyes.

More:A look at Iowa football's quarterbacks on the 2022 Hawkeye roster

Ranked as the nation's No. 396 player in the 247Sports composite, Resar becomes the fifth commit in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class that's ranked seventh nationally. He's the first out of state commit in the class; right now Iowa has four of the top five in-state prospects committed.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.