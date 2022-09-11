Why is the Iowa offense so broken? Kirk Ferentz, players give their thoughts

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz stated the obvious shortly after his team fell short to rival Iowa State by a 10-7 score on Saturday: The offense has to improve.

And fast.

Saturday saw a new low for the Hawkeye offense. They totaled just 150 yards total, averaged less than three yards per play for the second straight week and punted or turned the ball over on 10 of 13 drives. That's not winning football, and he knows that.

The most frustrating part for fans was that despite the numbers Iowa had a chance to send it to overtime in the last seconds, an average offensive day would've easily secured a seventh straight win over Iowa State.

"Stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football," Ferentz said. "We're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."

After back-to-back dismal performances, quarterback Spencer Petras stood firm that the first two games is not an accurate depiction of the offense's true ability. Tight end Sam LaPorta underscored how the team is preparing well. Ferentz echoed those same sentiments, stating he truly believed the offense got better during the week.

So if that's true, why aren't good practices translating to good play on Saturdays?

Ferentz has pointed to practice performance throughout the early season to explain offensive personnel decisions, most notably at quarterback. In football, there's a lot more practices than actual games played. But it's undeniable that there's a large gap in what they see day-to-day and what's shown on Saturday.

And good practices are expected, Ferentz said as much. Because the first-team offense and defense aren't facing each other in-season (both go against their respective scout teams), the hope is they can execute and then replicate that against better competition on game days.

Why isn't it happening? Ferentz and players gave their best guess.

Iowa's problems start with execution

Iowa's skill positions on offense are hobbled by injury (more on that later) but available players aren't executing at the necessary level. And that's where it starts according to LaPorta.

"I think that synergy of all 11 guys working together has just missed a piece here and there," LaPorta said. "If one guy on offense fails to execute his job on any given play, it's usually a bad play. With hindsight, you get to go back and look at the film and you say 'maybe it was that guy on this play' or 'maybe it was me on that play.'

"And that's the reality of football. We got to eliminate those mistakes and those mental errors."

Is it an experience issue? Iowa has new starters across the board on offense right now. However, LaPorta pushed back against that notion, stating even he, one of the most experienced and reliable players on the roster, made mistakes on Saturday.

Another veteran at the heart of the offensive misfires is Petras, in his third year as starting quarterback. He said that without watching the film it's hard to determine where exactly Saturday went awry. But he could sense a few things with his personal play.

"Three or four places off top my head," Petras said. "Just wasn't planting my feet, which seems to be that that's a good indicator of (whether) the play is gonna go well for me or not."

Ferentz felt like the offensive line didn't have as many mistakes, but there wasn't much improvement there either: The Hawkeyes longest run of the day went for only nine yards and averaged 2.3 yards per rush on the play. Among pass-catchers, LaPorta led all with eight catches for 55 yards but receivers Arland Bruce IV and Alec Wick only caught one pass each.

How much does all of this affect how Petras is getting evaluated?

Quite a lot, Ferentz said.

"To me, both these games he's still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment," Ferentz said. "He hasn't been perfect. Nobody has. We have a lot of moving parts right now on offense, and then we're shorthanded a little bit at a couple positions. We'll keep working through it and we'll talk about it (Sunday) and see what happens moving forward."

To Ferentz, injuries play the biggest part

Ferentz was adamant that with a full complement of weapons, Iowa's offense would not be in this situation. Starting running back Gavin Williams gave it a go on Saturday after missing the first game but only played a handful of snaps. At wide receiver, sophomores Keagan Johnson and Diante Vines and senior Nico Ragaini, all who were supposed to play big roles, are all out with injury. True freshman Jacob Bostick hasn't been available yet either.

That leaves Bruce as the team's only contributing scholarship receiver. And Saturday showed again that sophomore Brody Brecht, who played sparingly, still has a ways to go before he's a factor.

More than just talent on the field, the lack of numbers is holding back Iowa's full playbook. More often than not, LaPorta is lining up at receiver; when he's not, there's no more than two receivers on the field. There have been few if any 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one tight end) sets run through two games.

"It limits what you can do, realistically," Ferentz said. "It is what it is. We've got to try to coach around that, and that's our jobs, to try to figure out a better way to move the ball and be successful there. Right now, there's really nothing that's looking great, and we have to try to figure that out here in short time."

Is there help on the way? Potentially.

There's optimism that Johnson and Ragaini will be back soon. Williams should get healthier and if Brecht can improve his conditioning, perhaps he can factor in at some point. It's no guarantee that a fully healthy offense will lead to dramatic change … but it's a start.

"(Johnson) improved for the first time this week I can say that," Ferentz said. "He's improved this past week and gave us maybe a little room for optimism. I think Nico is getting close. I don't know if he is there. We'll know more as the week goes on. Those two guys are definitely possibilities. Vines is going to be a while."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.