Kirk Ferentz says Spencer Petras will continue as Iowa football's starting quarterback

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football season marches on despite the Hawkeyes' well-documented offensive struggles. Ahead of Saturday's game versus Nevada, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to further discuss how the Hawkeyes (1-1) get back on track.

On Spencer Petras remaining Iowa football's starting quarterback against Nevada.

"He'll start right now," Ferentz said. "That's our plan unless something happens in practice. We obviously spent a lot of time looking at it and considering it, talking about it. It's not the same as last year, but there are some similarities in that it's tough to give an honest evaluation right now.

"I've talked to Alex (Padilla) about the same thing. It doesn't matter who's in there right now, we've got some challenges. And we've got to work through those, improve on those, and we'll have a fair way to assess, I think.

"... We're looking at the whole thing and that's our assessment right now."

On how Iowa football's decision to stick with Spencer Petras is being received.

"I'm not asking anyone to agree with me," Ferentz said. "I'm guessing fans aren't agreeing and maybe the media. But everyone is entitled to their opinions. I'm all for that. But what our jobs are, and ultimately what my job is as head coach, is to decide what's best for our football team and program. And that's my assessment at this point."

On if Iowa coaches are in agreement with Kirk Ferentz on quarterback decision.

"That's something I wouldn't share, but I think we're together as a program," Ferentz said. "It doesn't mean everyone has to agree 100 percent, but I think we're together."

On Iowa's injury situation with wide receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson.

Both wide receivers haven't played yet this season. Ferentz has referenced their absences repeatedly as a key reason why Iowa's offense hasn't gotten going.

"They're practicing," Ferentz said. "That's a starting point, right? That's column number one right there, the first step to getting in a game. Playing well, you can't do it without practicing."

On Jermari Harris' injury situation.

Ferentz announced that cornerback Jermari Harris will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a medical procedure this week.

"Just unfortunate," Ferentz said. "Jermari is a tremendous young man. Thought he showed a lot of growth last year and did a really nice job. He's been a great team leader for us and an exceptional young guy."

