Podcast: Analyzing Kirk Ferentz's puzzling decision to keep Spencer Petras as Iowa football's starting QB

Another Kirk Ferentz press conference full of quarterback questions, another confirmation that Spencer Petras will remain Iowa football's starter under center. The decision comes amid an atrocious offensive stretch that's seen the Hawkeyes score just 14 points in the first two games of 2022. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into Ferentz's puzzling QB move, along with analysis on Alex Padilla and Iowa's thinning defense.

