For Iowa football, defensive excellence is not only expected. It's necessary to win.

Iowa football's defense is where they expect to be through two games. Right among the nation's elite.

They're sixth nationally in total defense, allowing 216.5 yards per game, and sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points total.

Those are great statistics, but they're not perfect.

Unrealistic? Obviously. But not to Hawkeye defenders.

"Really our standard is don't give up any points," cornerback Terry Roberts said. "Obviously, we can't always do that, no one is perfect. But we continue to preach perfection each and every day."

From the outside, the defense has received little to no criticism during the team's 1-1 start. They're keeping opposing scoring low while scoring themselves, putting up four of the team's seven points in their 7-3 season opening win over South Dakota State. While the outside world focuses on the ineptitude of the offense, which is ranked last nationally in total offense and scoring offense, Hawkeyes cornerback Riley Moss said that the defense also fell short in their 10-7 loss to Iowa State.

They forced three turnovers but gave up 21 first downs, a 50% third-down conversion rate and the 21-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that put the Cyclones up for good in the fourth quarter.

"It's a team game," Moss said. "It can come down to us; we allowed a touchdown. If they didn't score a touchdown, or have any points, then we would've won the game so it goes that way too. It's a team sport, team effort. When when you start getting into, 'It's this person's fault' or 'that person's fault,' the team divides and we are a lot worse of a team because of that."

The "perfect" defensive game is a shutout but how rare are they in college football?

Extremely.

Over the last 20 years, they happen about 5% of the time. Through two games this season, only 7% of FBS games (13/176) ended in shutouts. And it's only getting more difficult as offenses evolve.

"It's hard to shut out any team in college football," defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "Fans on the outside they might think this 'Oh, team's in this conference' trying to compare conferences and schedules and everything, but every game in the NCAA is hard. Toss in a shutout, and that's even harder."

But Iowa's found success in it's pursuit of perfection.

Its five shutouts since 2016 is fifth most in the country behind Georgia (9) Alabama (8) Wisconsin (7) and Penn State, UAB and Virginia Tech (6). In that same time, Iowa's allowed on average 17.4 points per game which ranks 11th nationally.

Iowa's defense will continue chasing more shutouts. But this season — especially right now — perfection isn't just a mantra. It's necessary for team success.

The margin for error is slim with the offense languishing. And in less than two weeks, the competition level will increase soon as Big Ten play starts.

After this week's Nevada contest, first up in the Big Ten is Rutgers on Sept. 24. One week later, they'll host Michigan, which is No. 1 nationally in scoring offense (53.5 points per game) and has a dynamic new starter at quarterback in J.J. McCarthy.

By that 17-point ave, since 2016 Iowa holds a 47-6 record (88.6% winning percentage) when it scores 18 points or more, versus an 8-16 (33.3%) record when the point total is less than 18 points.

The defense is embracing the high standard. It's a mentality that's been ingrained into the unit under defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

"It was something that we were prepared for during fall camp," Shannon said. "Coach Parker was always telling us that we have to play good every year; that's the standard here. So at the end of the day, I think it's just what we do here at Iowa as a defense."

Their next opportunity for a shutout is Saturday at home against Nevada (2-1). Their preparation began by learning from their mistakes against Iowa State.

"There's a lot of stuff that we left out there," linebacker Seth Benson said. "Obviously that 99-yard drive wasn't wasn't what we wanted, but there's a lot of other plays in that game that that could have changed the game as well. We're trying to clean that stuff up, communicate better, go on down the list."

One glaring statistic is third-down defense. Iowa State converted six third downs on its game-winning drive alone. Their 50% conversion rate last Saturday pushed Iowa's season total to 36% — 69th nationally. They also didn't create many negative plays; they recorded only one sack and three tackles for loss.

"We gave up too many yards on first and second downs that set up third and shorts," safety Quinn Schulte said. "We weren't able to get off the field, we lacked execution in that aspect. We're just trying to get better and make it more third and long situations and hopefully try to put more pressure on offenses."

Statistically, Nevada's offense is the weakest of Iowa's three opponents. The Wolfpack rank 105th in total offense, but there a few challenges. It should be a physical game, Nevada's balanced rush offense features running backs Toa Tua and Devontae Lee, one of the better 1-2 punches in the Mountain West.

Nevada quarterback Nate Cox stands 6-foot-9 and can extend plays with his legs. Iowa's defense will face mobile quarterback in later marquee matchups like Michigan's McCarthy and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud among others.

"We definitely have to stay home on our pass rushes," Shannon said. "Don't get too wide or to give up run lanes for scrambles and easy yards. Their running backs are big guys so we need to wrap up on tackling and get out and pursue the football on their skill guys."

There've been a few injuries on Iowa's defense. Cornerback Jermari Harris is out for the year, defensive lineman Yahya Black and linebacker Jestin Jacobs are out indefinitely and Shannon is battling minor injury. Saturday's game should provide an opportunity to build depth.

As a defense, the hope is that as good as they've played early, they'll keep performing consistently and improve as the season goes on.

In order to reach their goals for the season, playing up to the standard is a requirement.

"I think (the defense) has done a lot of really good things out there," coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I'm stating the obvious. We have some strengths on this team right now, and to me that's one of the things I'm really encouraged about. They've done a lot of really amazing things out there, some really good play.

"But the point moving forward is that we've got to improve and we've got to get better in all areas, quite frankly, and there are things on defense. First thing (Phil Parker) said Sunday is there's still things we can do a lot better, and that's going to be the challenge because our opponents are looking at anything that we might have been vulnerable to and they're going to work on us there too."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.