It's a color game for Iowa football fans this Saturday. Here's what to wear to the Nevada game.

Along with the next opportunity for Iowa's offense to show signs of life, Saturday's matchup against Nevada marks the Hawkeyes' annual "gold out" game.

All fans inside Kinnick Stadium are encouraged to wear gold, no matter where they're siting for Saturday's game, which has been sold out since July 22. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

How has Iowa football fared in recent 'gold out' games?

Pretty well, actually.

Like this season, Iowa's previous three gold games were September showdowns against Group of Five teams. The Hawkeyes cruised in all three and scored plenty while doing so. The current Iowa team could certainly use a repeat of that. Here are the recent "gold out" results.

9/18/2021: 30-7 win over Kent State

9/28/2019: 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee State

9/1/2018: 33-7 win over Northern Illinois

