Iowa football vs. Nevada resumes after three delays … six hours after the game started

After a third weather delay, Iowa football's home bout with Nevada is expected to resume at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The game started at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Perhaps this time things will be different.

Last tie, just when it seemed football was returning to Kinnick Stadium this evening, Iowa and Nevada have entered a third weather delay.

It came after Nevada ran one play and lined up for a long field-goal attempt upon resuming from the second weather delay, which lasted from 10:07 p.m. to just before midnight. The first weather delay lasted from 8:36 p.m. until 9:56 p.m.

Lightning was again spotted within eight miles of the stadium, which is the magic distance to warrant a stoppage of play. Played was previously stopped at 8:36 p.m. CT, after which an 80-minute delay followed. The Hawkeyes currently hold a 17-0 lead with 5:24 left in the third quarter

Saturday has been a needed offensive boost for the Hawkeyes, which had scored only 14 total points through their first two games. Freshman Kaleb Johnson got the scoring started with a 40-yard TD run late in the first quarter. Spencer Petras found Arland Bruce IV a few minutes later on a 21-yard scoring hookup to give Iowa a 14-0 lead. It was Petras' first TD pass of the season.

New kicker Drew Stevens added a second-quarter field goal to push Iowa's lead to three scores. Rain has been falling throughout the contest, but a delay wasn't necessary until the lightning crept closer to Kinnick Stadium.

When will Iowa's game resume from the rain delay?

The delays have looked like this.

First weather delay: 8:36 p.m - 9:56 p.m.

Second weather delay: 10:07 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

Third weather delay: 11:57 p.m. - ?????

Once a lightning strike has been observed within eight miles, a minimum of 30 minutes must pass without another strike for play to resume. Another 30 minutes gets added to the clock with every strike.

Iowa City weather forecast for the rest of Iowa football's game against Nevada

There is "marginal risk of severe weather in Iowa City this evening," according to Weather.com. There's more than an 80% chance of rain from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a bump up to 99% chance at 11 p.m.

That certainly proved accurate.

As for now, Weather.com says storms are likely to end "around 1:!5 a.m. and that "a few storms may be severe." It's really the lightning, though, that's been most problematic.

Can you bring umbrellas inside Kinnick Stadium?

No.

Umbrellas are on Kinnick Stadium's prohibited list, according to the Iowa website.

If you're braving the rain and watching the game in-person, we suggest wearing a poncho.

