Live blog recap: How Iowa football defeated Nevada in marathon game

That took forever.

A game that started Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ended up Sunday morning at 1:39 a.m. following three weather delays due to area lightning.

In the end, an improved but still uneven Spencer Petras and the Iowa Hawkeyes worked their way past Nevada 2 in its final non-conference tune-up before Big Ten play begins next weekend.

Here's what happened in the game:

Post-Game Takeaways

Following the game, Kirk Ferentz and multiple different players spoke with the media.

Here are some of the biggest nuggets from those interviews:

Though many people believed that the game would have ended much sooner than it did because of the rain delays.

However, Kirk Ferentz said that it was never his intention to end the game after the rain delays.

"There weren't a lot of conversations about ending the game," Ferentz said. "It was all just dictated by the weather. The delay that came right after we came back out to the field was a little tough but it is what it is and we dealt with it."

Saturday was the best performance that the Hawkeyes' offense had all season, but the thing the team may celebrate the most is the return of a talented trio.

Running back Gavin Williams and wide receivers Keagan Johnson, and Nico Ragaini, all made their season debuts and had varying levels of success.

However, more important than their production was how their presence helped to steady the unit.

"It was great seeing those guys back in the huddle, it had been a while," Spencer Petras said. "Nico [Ragaini] is my best friend, so it is always great seeing him back in the huddle. It was great to see Gavin and Keagan out there too and to see them get more involved. Them being out there helps us to be more multiple and not as predictable."

Speaking of unpredictability, no one could have imagined the game that freshman running back Kaleb Johnson would have.

He led the team with 103 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

While he has been confident in his ability, he said that he was not expecting his breakout game to come this early in his career.

"I have been waiting on this opportunity since I got here," Johnson said. "But, I did not think that I would really get out there until our sixth game or maybe in a blowout game. I never thought it would be this early. It is just a blessing."

While the offense appeared to be re-invigorated, the defense's stout play has been well-documented.

However, Saturday's win was even more special for the Hawkeyes as it was the first shutout the team has posted since 2019.

Taking pride in his defense's showing, cornerback Cooper DeJean said that not allowing opponents to score is a part of the standard here in Iowa.

"We do not want to give up any points," DeJean said. "It just comes down to each person doing their jobs out there. We still have some things that we can tweak before our next game."

8:22/Q4 — Kaleb Johnson finds the endzone again

After rushing for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, Johnson reaches the endzone again, this time on a 55-yard run.

Not a bad way to start your Hawkeyes career.

5:20/Q4 — Alex Padilla enters the game

Boasting a 27-0 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes coaching staff made the decision to pull its starters to allow backups to get some playing time.

That includes backup quarterback Alex Padilla and freshman running back Jaziun Patterson.

Ultimately, the Hawkeyes ended up punting the ball away.

9:26/Q4 — Teams trade punts to start the fourth quarter

So far, there have been three punts in the final period. The latest coming from Iowa, a 52-yarder by Tory Taylor.

Nevada will start their next drive at the 13-yard line.

12:56 a.m. — End of the third quarter

After three lightning delays, the longest quarter in Hawkeyes history has come to an end.

The Hawkeyes boast a 20-0 lead after the latest field goal from Drew Stevens.

Once the fourth quarter begins, it will be 4th and 11 for the Hawkeyes at their own 36-yard line.

2:40/Q3 — Iowa nails 33-yard field goal try

5:24/Q3 — Nevada misses a 57-yard field goal

On the first play since the third weather delay, their kicker Brandon Talton misses a 57-yard field goal.

12:36 a.m. — Teams take the field again

For the fourth time tonight (the third time for a lightning delay), both teams are taking the field. Teams will be given time five minutes to warm up before play resumes (hopefully).

12:16 a.m. — Delay has been extended

After another lightning bolt sighting, nine minutes have been added to the clock. Now the game is slated to resume at 12:40 a.m.

12:02 a.m. — Will they ever finish this?

Good question. You're not alone in wondering this.

As of now, the game is expected to resume at 12:31 a.m. if the weather cooperates.

However, based on its current track record, it is hard to believe that will be the case.

5:24/Q3 — After one play, another lightning delay is called

This tweet by Kennington Smith III sums up everyone's reaction to the latest delay.

11:51 p.m. — Send in your questions for the mailbag

11:32 p.m. — The game is back on … for now

After yet another lengthy delay, it is being reported that the game will resume action at midnight. Players will begin warming up at 11:45 p.m.

10:39 p.m. — Possible called game? Nope.

Fans in attendance have reportedly been told to leave the stadium. While nothing has been made official, this could mean that the game is going to be called off.

Update: Turns out, while there's confusion, game is still on. At sometime. Maybe.

10:35 p.m. — What would it take for the game to end?

For any Hawkeyes or Wolf Pack fans who were wondering what it would take for the game to be called, the tweet above provides clarification.

5:32/Q3 — Another lightning delay in effect

After another lightning strike during Nevada's drive, the game will enter another lighting delay.

When we return, it will be 3rd and 22 for the Wolf Pack at Iowa's 44-yard line.

9:43 p.m. — Teams coming back to the field

As teams make their way back onto the field, a 12-minute clock has been implemented to give the players time to get back warmed up.

Baring a change, the game is slated to resume at approximately 10:00 p.m.

9:40 p.m. — Fans filing back into the stadium

After over an hour-long delay, fans are slowly making their way back to their seats. This is a nice sign, but teams have yet to take the field again.

9:23 — Some images of local weather in Iowa City

How bad is it in Iowa City right now? Let's take a gander at what our photographers are capturing:

Yikes.

9:16 — Lightning delay extended

Just as it seemed that the game would return to action, another lightning strike has stopped the clock in the stadium and prompted an extension to what had already been a nearly 40-minute extension.

Their will now be at least 25 more minutes before the game resumes.

9:06 p.m. — Possible end in sight

Per a clock winding down in the stadium, the game is expected to resume at 9:21 (assuming there is no more lightning).

9:01 p.m. — The delay continues

While we have nearly reached the 30-minute mark of the weather delay, fans and media alike can find the humor in the situation.

10:02/Q3 — Lightning delay is imposed

Learn more about the delay in the following story by our own Dargan Southard.

10:02/Q3 — Iowa goes three-and-out

With poor field position, the Hawkeyes faced tough sledding to advance the ball downfield.

After short runs from Williams and a four-yard pass from Petras to Brody Brecht, the team lines up to punt.

12:19/Q3 — Nevada punts on its first drive of the second half

Despite getting into Iowa territory, the Wolf Pack is unable to capitalize and has to punt on fourth and 3.

Iowa will take over at their own nine-yard line after a fair catch from Bruce.

End of the first half

Iowa goes into halftime leading 17-0, already scoring more points than they had coming into this game.

Once halftime concludes, Nevada will receive the kickoff.

2:31/Q2 — Iowa's scoring run comes to an end

After scoring on three consecutive drives, Nevada's defense stops the Hawkeyes, including back-to-back plays that went for negative yardage.

Luckily for Iowa, Tory Taylor did what he does best and downs punts in unfavorable field position. Nevada has to start the next drive at their own two-yard line.

6:47/Q2 — Cooper DeJean nearly gets another interception

After a promising drive by the Wolf Pack where they got a key first down after a 10-yard pass from Shane Illingworth connects with his tight end Jacob Munro, they are unable to capitalize.

DeJean narrowly missed what could have been his second interception of the game after a pass on third down escaped his grasp.

Nevada is forced to punt again.

9:42/Q2 — Iowa makes it a 17-0 game

11:00/Q2 — Nevada getting a heavy dose of Gavin Williams

14:03/Q2 — Happy Days are Here Again!

End of the first quarter

Iowa leads Nevada 14-0 after the first quarter.

Their touchdowns have come from a 40-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to Arland Bruce.

Their cornerback Cooper DeJean has also picked off a pass.

0:23/Q1 — Petras has his first passing touchdown of the year

Spencer Petras' scoring drought is over!

The senior quarterback has thrown his first touchdown of the season after hitting Arland Bruce wide open in the endzone.

After the made PAT, the Hawkeyes lead 14-0, making this the first game this year where they have scored double-digits.

2:43/Q1 — Interception stands as called

2:43/Q1 — Iowa comes away with an interception

After missing on one earlier in the game, Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean gets his hands on a pass for an interception.

The call is currently under review.

4:36/Q1 — Iowa scores its first touchdown of the night

After an incomplete pass on first down, freshman running back Kaleb Johnson bullies his way into the endzone on a 40-yard touchdown run.

After the made PAT, Iowa leads 7-0.

4:54/Q1 — Nevada punts again

The Hawkeyes force another three-and-out against the Wolf Pack, prompting another punt.

Bruce returns Nevada's punt for 13 yards to set the offense up well at the latter's 40-yard line.

7:11/Q1 — Tory Taylor punt downed inside the 10-yard line

As has become customary for the Aussie punter, Taylor's 42-yard punt was downed all the way at the three-yard line.

7:20/Q1 — Keagan Johnson has first catch of the year

Facing 1st and 10 at their own 48-yard line, sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson caught a seven-yard pass for his first reception of the year.

Petras looked his way again on third down, but the pass was deflected.

9:44/ Q1 — Nevada's offense goes three and out

After running with Toa Taua twice to start the drive, the Wolf Pack's incomplete on third down leads to a punt.

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean nearly came away with a pick-six but was unable to complete the catch.

After the punt, Iowa will start their next drive at their own 35-yard line.

11:12/Q1 — Hawkeyes' first drive ends in a punt

Despite some promising moments, Iowa's first drive stalls after six plays.

Petras had a big third-down conversion after he completed a 21-yard pass to his wide receiver Arland Bruce IV.

However, the team was unable to build on the momentum and was forced to punt after Petras was sacked on third down by Nevada linebacker Drue Watts.

Nevada will start their first drive at their 20-yard line after a touchback.

6:37 p.m. — Iowa will receive the opening kickoff

After winning the coin toss, the Nevada Wolf Pack decided to defer until the second half. Iowa will receive the opening kickoff.

6:12 p.m. — Ragaini and Johnson slated to start

While Arland Bruce and Alex Wick were the team's previous starters, the Hawkeyes will look to Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini to take over starting reps.

Two of the more experienced wideouts on the team, the duo provides a much-needed boost to the passing game.

Last season, Johnson was a proven deep threat as he averaged 19.6 yards per reception. Raigani has 91 career receptions and is coming off of a 2021 season where he started a career-high seven games.

6:03 p.m. — RB Leshon Williams seemingly not warming up with the team

After serving as the Hawkeyes' lead back in the first two games of the season, Leshon Williams does not appear to be warming up with the team ahead of tonight's game.

Through the first two games of the season, Williams has rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.

Luckily, Iowa will get Gavin Williams back in the fold after he had been out of action up to this point.

5:13 p.m. — Reinforcements are on the way for Iowa

After missing the first two games of the season, wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini are set to make their debuts tonight.

It is a promising sign for the Hawkeyes whose passing offense has struggled mightily to start the season.

Ahead of the game, here's top analysis this week from Hawk Central's Kennington Lloyd Smith III and Chad Leistikow to get you ready:

Raven Moore covers high school sports for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at RSMoore@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Raven_XReport.