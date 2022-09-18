Iowa postgame mailbag: What, if anything, did we learn about the offense in win over Nevada?

Seven-plus hours and three weather delays later, Iowa football is 2-1 entering the final week of September. The Hawkeyes' 27-0 win over Nevada spanned Saturday evening to early Sunday morning as inclement weather asserted itself on Iowa City.

What exactly did players do during their different delays? Some played cards. Others played games on their mobile devices. Some grabbed a bite to eat. Others just laid around and tried to pass the time.

Saturday's game had elements of Iowa's 2019 road game at Iowa State in which severe weather caused a lengthy delay. It was reminiscent of the 2020 pandemic season when the Hawkeyes played in mostly empty stadiums.

Ultimately, and most important, Iowa secured its second win of the season. All three phases contributed. The offense accounted for three touchdowns, the defense earned another shutout, and true freshman Drew Stevens made a pair of field goals.

Big Ten play begins this week and the competition will kick up a few notches. First up is Rutgers, which defeated Temple on Saturday by a 24-16 score (Rutgers won without a touchdown) and has the No. 3 rated defense in the conference.

All eyes are on Iowa's offense as the most important portion of the season is here. Here is your Week 3 postgame mailbag.

Spencer Petras played better. What made the difference?

Raw statistics don't indicate it, but Spencer Petras had by far his best game of the season on Saturday. He completed only 14-of-26 passes but the majority of his incompletions came on deep, downfield pass attempts; and some of them should've been caught. For the most part, the ball placement was there.

The biggest difference was he had three "new" receiving options: Brody Brecht, Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson.

"It's great seeing guys back in the huddle," Petras said. "I think it allows us to be more multiple, not be so predictable and have flexibility in our personnel."

Ragaini (6), Johnson (5) and Brecht (4) were three of the four most targeted players on the team. Brecht was the main target of Petras' deep passes with three downfield shots. Petras was more comfortable and played with more confidence having familiar and reliable targets on the field. And that opened things up for Arland Bruce IV, who caught all three of his targets, including the lone touchdown pass in the first quarter.

"Keagan hasn't really played since last December," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Brody really hasn't played, a little bit last December and the last three weeks. It was good to get him on the field. He'll get better. He'll keep improving.

"Probably the biggest gain for us was Nico, because he's a veteran. He has a veteran presence in a very young room. He's a good player, he's nifty and he knows how to play, he really does."

That said, it was far from perfect. Several incompletions were a matter of timing and rust. Conditioning will be something to watch — that's what limited Brecht in the first two weeks and Ragaini and Johnson are battling the same. Ferentz noted that Johnson didn't return after the second delay because it was difficult for him to get loose after the down time. So long as there's not any more multi-hour delays, that won't be an issue moving forward.

What, if anything, can be taken away from this game?

Fans entered the game with tempered expectations. Iowa's offense needed to show progress, but how much can be deduced from success against the 105th-ranked defense in FBS football?

Iowa's offense totaled 337 yards, converted 7-of-16 third downs (44%) and posted a season-high 15 first downs. Those numbers won't blow fans away, but there are a few things to take from this that should be monitored closely moving forward.

The main takeaway is that with Iowa's offense at full-tilt health-wise, the entire playbook is open. Players said in the first two weeks that they weren't limited, but their conservative formations and play-calling said otherwise. Saturday's game was the first time this season that Iowa went into 11-personnel (one tight end, three wide receivers) for extended periods of time.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz had a bounce-back performance from the Iowa State game, calling pass plays that suited Petras' strengths: fewer plays where they moved the pocket and more quick, decisive short routes and vertical attempts downfield.

"It felt a little bit more like the kind of football you want to play," Kirk Ferentz said. "Spencer, I thought, made some beautiful throws tonight and some real near misses. Hopefully in time those will be completions. Whether it's throw a little off or maybe the receiver a little bit off, that type of deal. It was encouraging because it looked like we were going to go somewhere there with it. If we can combine that with a good run game, hopefully we can be able to do the things we want to do."

And for the first time this season, Iowa found explosive plays on the ground. True freshman Kaleb Johnson was Saturday's breakout player with touchdown runs of 40 and 55 yards. His performance validated the buzz we'd been hearing since fall camp and could be a sign of things to come. It's also worth noting that he was the starting kick returner for Nevada's only kickoff of the game.

Sophomore starter Gavin Williams carried the ball 16 times, indicating that he's 100% healthy. Ferentz said Leshon Williams attended his father's funeral on Saturday, but said he could return in the next few days. When he does return, with Gavin Williams and Johnson, the Hawkeyes could have a formidable three-man rushing attack.

What about the offensive line?

Among some tangible positives, the offensive line was a glaring negative on Saturday. Despite a lopsided win, Iowa's line surrendered season-highs in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (6). Take away Johnson's 95 yards in touchdown runs and the offense averaged only 2.3 yards per carry.

Nevada's defense continually attacked the interior of Iowa's offensive line. Center Logan Jones is still struggling with consistent, on-time snaps and there were several misfires as a result. If there was a bright spot, it was redshirt freshman Tyler Elsbury getting extended playing time at guard and then center late in the game. His best series came on Iowa's 11-play, 69-yard field goal drive in the second quarter when he opened up a few first-down runs for Gavin Williams.

"We actually rotated about three guys at the right guard spot," Kirk Ferentz said. "Pretty much stable everywhere else. And then Tyler came in and played a little center at the end, too. He's doing a good job. We're letting the guys compete and we'll see who can grab on to the job."

Translation: Ferentz is still looking for who will take ownership of the guard spots. Connor Colby and Mason Richman are entrenched at tackle. At this point it appears that senior Jack Plumb is a depth piece in case of injury. Jones is the center. At left and right guard there's competition between Elsbury, Nick DeJong, Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens. There's not much separation between them. It's frustrating for fans (and for the coaching staff too) that there's not a definitive best five-man lineup yet, but this competition will continue on longer.

"I want to let the guys compete and see," Ferentz said. "We're talking about some guys that really haven't played very much either. You just got to see them in game action. Sometimes it's painful. But those mistakes will get cleaned up and they will get better and we'll try to figure out it. And practice is a big evaluation time for us, too. So it's obviously pretty close right now or we wouldn't be doing that."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.