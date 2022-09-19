4 Iowa football matchups to watch as the Hawkeyes open Big Ten play at Rutgers

Finally, Big Ten conference play is here.

Is Iowa football ready? That's the big question, and one that is easy to worry about if you are a Hawkeye fan or coach.

For Iowa football fans, the last three weeks have felt much longer with drama in each of their first three games: A disappointing 7-3 win over South Dakota State to open the season, a last-second loss to rival Iowa State and a seven-hour, lightning-filled affair with Nevada.

The Hawkeyes finished non-conference play with a 2-1 record — and many concerns about how they'll fare against Big Ten foes. Their next game against undefeated Rutgers will provide more definitive conclusions, and their opponent is searching for clarity too.

Iowa's road game at Rutgers (3-0) is at 6 p.m. Saturday and will air on FS1. It'll be a contest of the two winningest coaches of their respective programs: Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (180) and Rutgers' Greg Schiano, who eclipsed that mark (79) in his last game, a 16-14 win over Temple.

"Reality is we’re in the middle of building something special," Schiano said after the game. "I’m excited about those guys being a part of it with me; I’ve coached so many great players that have won those games. … We’ve got a lot of wins left in us."

Philosophically, Iowa and Rutgers are similar. Offensively, each want to establish the run. They're sound defensively and both programs place an emphasis on special teams play. Rutgers is undefeated but its strength of schedule leaves much to be desired. The combined record of their first three opponents — Boston College, Wagner and Temple — is 2-7.

So like Iowa as well, the Scarlet Knights have much to prove still.

Ahead of Iowa's trip to Piscataway, New Jersey, here's what to pay attention to:

Rutgers' quarterback situation is very unsettled

Iowa is dealing with quarterback questions early on but have stuck with starter Spencer Petras throughout. Meanwhile, Rutgers is going through a complete quarterback carousel. Its had three different starting quarterbacks in each of their first three games … and it's still far from settled.

Two-year starter and incumbent Noah Vedral competed with sophomores Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt throughout fall camp. However, Vedral went down with an undisclosed injury at the end of fall camp and still hasn't played; his return date is unknown.

Rutgers started former quarterback turned starting tight end Johnny Langan in its opener against Boston College but after one series, Simon and Wimsatt began alternating. Wimsatt got the start in Week 2 against Wagner but Langan and Simon got reps too. Simon started in Week 3 against Temple but the plan was still alternating. Wimsatt got hurt in the first half and Simon played the rest of the game.

Wimsatt status is still in question meaning Simon is Rutgers only healthy scholarship quarterback. Here's how the three starters have fared this season:

Evan Simon: 27-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

27-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions Gavin Wimsatt: 10-23 for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 13 rushes for 106 yards

10-23 for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 13 rushes for 106 yards Johnny Langan: 1-1 for 43 yards and one touchdown, 16 rushes for 121 yards, four catches for 38 yards and one touchdown

Rutgers overall offense: 13th in the Big Ten in total offense (369 YPG) and pass offense (142 YPG), each one spot ahead of Iowa.

For now, expect Evan Simon to get the start on Saturday.

But what to expect from him? Still requires guesswork.

Rutgers' offense is a question mark, but the defense is not.

Similar to Iowa, the Scarlett Knights' early offensive woes are masked by a strong defensive unit. They defeated Temple last Saturday without an offensive touchdown, returning an interception for a touchdown and kicking three field goals for 16 total points.

Sound familiar?

Overall, Rutgers' defense ranks 10th nationally in total defense (240 yards per game) and 21st scoring defense (14 points per game). The strength of the unit is in the secondary; Rutgers is second in the Big Ten with five interceptions through three games. Names to know are sophomores Robert Longerbeam and Shaquan Loyal and senior Avery Young, a former All-Big Ten selection. Iowa's wide receiver unit is finally healthy but conditioning and rust were issues against Nevada, they'll be tested on Saturday.

Linebacker is where Rutgers has the most holes to fill. It lost the majority of its production from last year and have two new starters: senior Deion Jennings and sophomore Tyreem Powell. They've exceeded early expectations but there's opportunity for Iowa to get tight end Sam LaPorta back into the game plan. He only caught one pass against Nevada after eight catches against Iowa State.

Last Saturday, Iowa made an effort to throw the ball downfield and broke a few long runs, keep an eye out for explosive plays against Rutgers. The Scarlett Knight defense is young with 15 sophomores in their two-deep. Schiano's noted that their youth has led to mistakes with discipline. They've surrendered eight "big plays" (20 yards or more) through three games.

Rutgers' rushing attack is dangerous

Rutgers' pass offense has struggled early on but it's found tremendous success on the ground. Right now they're averaging 227 rushing yards per game, good enough for fourth in the Big Ten. Iowa's rushing defense has been stout this season, allowing just 2.1 yards per rush but Rutgers presents a unique challenge.

They have several weapons at their disposal and they can be used in different ways. A trio of running backs — Al-Shadee Salaam, Kyle Monangai and Sam Brown — have multiple rushing touchdowns this year and the aforementioned Langan and Wimsatt are proven threats at different positions.

Something that hurt Iowa's defense against Iowa State was giving up too many yards in early down to set up third and shorts. A ground-oriented Rutgers' offense will look to establish themselves early to set up those situations.

Outside of quarterback, the offensive line is Rutger's biggest question mark. They revamped the unit with four players from the transfer portal, all start or rotate: Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), J.D. DiRenzo (Sacred Heart), Curtis Dunlap Jr. (Minnesota) and Willie Tyler III (Louisiana Monroe). They've done well in run blocking but are 59th nationally in sacks allowed with five.

Can Iowa stuff the run and turn their pass rushers loose?

The punters will be fun to watch

Iowa punter Tory Taylor hears "MVP" chants during pregame warmups and loud ovations when entering games to punt. Rutgers has a punter who is held in high regard as well.

Fellow Australian native Adam Korsak is arguably the nation's best punter, battling his friend Taylor for that honor. Korsak was a first-team preseason All-American by numerous major outlets and holds five school records including career punt yards, season average and longest punt — for a whopping 79 yards.

So far this season Korsak is averaging 42.1 yards per punt with five inside the opposing 20-yard line. For Iowa, Taylor's been one of their best players and biggest weapons with a nation-leading 13 punts inside the 20-yard line with several landing inside the five-yard line.

With two offenses in flux that each have great defenses, it could be a game decided largely by field position. And each team feels like they have the best possible option to flip the field if needed.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.