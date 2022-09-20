Hawkeyes are well aware of Rutgers' offensive game plan. Here's how they plan to stop it.

Iowa's defense concluded non-conference play in near-perfect fashion. The Hawkeye defense shut out Nevada's offense in a 27-0 win, allowing just 2.2 yards per play.

Linebacker Jack Campbell admitted that the clean sheet, Iowa's sixth since 2016, felt good. But the Hawkeyes have moved on and are focused on further improvement.

"It was nice to see some young guys step in there and perform at a high level," Campbell said. "That's all positive. But there's there's a couple of things that we cleaned up and we're going to continue to need to clean up. Nevada was a talented offense, and this weekend we have Rutgers, which will be another challenge."

Iowa (2-1) will begin Big Ten Conference play at 6 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports 1) at undefeated Rutgers (3-0). Iowa's defense ranks second nationally in scoring defense (4.3 PPG) and fourth in total defense (197.4 YPG) through three games and will try to carry the momentum into conference play against a challenging opponent.

More:Kirk Ferentz has updates on Iowa football's Keagan Johnson, Noah Shannon, Jestin Jacobs and more

Rutgers' rush offense is third in the Big Ten and 20th nationally in rush offense (227.3 yards per game), and it has a quarterback situation that will keep Iowa on its toes. The Scarlet Knights started a different quarterback in each of their first three games and a fourth, senior incumbent Noah Vedral, is a game-time decision on Saturday for what would be his first start of the season.

"It's pretty crazy. I think last week they had four different guys line up at quarterback," defensive lineman Logan Lee said. "Two of them were 'wildcat' and two of them were actually playing quarterback. But just having that much diversity. I know they substitute offensive guards a lot. They have a lot of depth on offense. That's pretty impressive."

How does Iowa plan to stop Rutgers' offense in its first Big Ten contest and first road game of the season? Here are three keys to a dominant defensive performance:

Sizing up Rutgers' rushing offense

With a quarterback situation in flux, it's no secret what Rutgers' top priority will be on Saturday.

"They're just going to try to run the ball down our throats," Campbell said. "Then, when we're not ready, they're gonna try to get the ball outside or down the field. So like any good offense, they're just gonna keep us on our toes. And this is gonna be a challenge and we're just gonna have to go in there and focus at all times."

More:Leistikow's Iowa-Rutgers thoughts begin with the Tory Taylor vs. Adam Korsak punting duel

One of the things that coach Kirk Ferentz noticed when studying Rutgers was its offensive line. The Scarlet Knights brought in four players from the transfer portal, and all of them either start or rotate: Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), J.D. DiRenzo (Sacred Heart), Curtis Dunlap Jr. (Minnesota) and Willie Tyler III (Louisiana Monroe).

"They clearly had a plan and they've brought some new bodies in on the offense up front," Ferentz said. "They're veteran up there. They've got big guys, and they're good."

Iowa's defense will have to account for every skill position as a potential rushing threat. Rutgers has five players with 100-plus rushing yards at three different positions: quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (another game-time decision), running backs Al-Shadee Salaam, Kyle Monangai and Sam Brown, and tight end/quarterback Johnny Langan. Additionally, wide receiver Rashad Rochelle has 11 carries and one rushing touchdown.

With that much diversity and potential looks offensively, Lee said Iowa's defensive success starts with strong line play and forcing must-pass situations.

"Biggest things are just being able to control the line of scrimmage," Lee said. "And that starts up front and controlling first and second down, trying to put them in a position to where they have to throw the ball is what we're looking for. If we keep them to a third and long, that increases our probability of being able to see them pass."

Iowa must limit early-down yardage

Building off of Lee's last quote, early-down yardage is an area where Iowa's defense sought improvement last week.

In their 10-7 loss to Iowa State, the Hawkeyes surrendered an average of 4.5 yards per play on first down and 3.6 yards per play on second down. As a result, nearly half of Iowa State's third downs (9-of-20) were less than five yards. For the game, they converted 50% (10-of-20) total third downs.

On Iowa State's two scoring drives (of 14 and 20 plays), its first-down yards average increased to 5.3, and the Cyclones converted eight of nine third downs on those drives.

Iowa's early-down defense was much better against Nevada. The defense limited Nevada's offense to 2.1 yards per first down. For the game, Nevada's average third-down yardage was about six yards, and they converted only 32% (6-of-19).

More:Kirk Ferentz says Spencer Petras will continue as Iowa football's starting quarterback

"It's just being able to recognize and expect what plays we're going to see," Lee said. "We had a great game plan going in and we were able to be pretty efficient on first and second down, so that really helped us out."

In addition to Rutgers' shaky pass offense, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten (one spot ahead of Iowa), its offensive line is 59th nationally in sacks allowed with five. If Iowa's defense can force third-and-long situations by stopping the run, it will allow for the pass rush to turn up the heat to create sacks and/or cause mistakes.

How is Iowa preparing for multiple quarterbacks?

Three quarterbacks have started for Rutgers this season. This is how they've fared:

Evan Simon: 27-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

27-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions Gavin Wimsatt : 10-23 for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 13 rushes for 106 yards

: 10-23 for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 13 rushes for 106 yards Johnny Langan: 1-1 for 43 yards and one touchdown, 16 rushes for 121 yards, four catches for 38 yards and one touchdown

Preparation became more complicated with news that senior Vedral, the starting quarterback over the last two seasons, is a game-time decision after being out since August with an injury. Langan started in Rutgers' season opener but is the starting tight end and is more of a gadget option at quarterback. Still, that's four quarterbacks Iowa must prepare for.

"You're just never quite sure what you're going to get, and it sounds like they're not sure, either," Ferentz said. "I guess there's good news: We've seen all three quarterbacks on film, so we've got that ability to at least know what to expect a little bit. But you just never know, so we'll just have to try to be ready and adjust as we go."

How is Iowa game-planning? Detailed preparation for each player. And, again, stopping the run will go a long way toward Hawkeye success.

"We're just preparing each day as if we're going to play each quarterback," Lee said. "So it just depends. We know last week they had four different guys line up at quarterback taking snaps.

"We're very confident with our game plan. We know they want to run the ball. And if we are able to stop them at first and second down, force them to a third and long. I think that helps us out quite a bit."

More:Leistikow: Revisiting Iowa football's mobile quarterback discussion with hope for the future

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.