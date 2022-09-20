Kirk Ferentz has updates on Iowa football's Keagan Johnson, Noah Shannon, Jestin Jacobs and more

IOWA CITY — After a marathon win over Nevada last week, Iowa (2-1) marches into Big Ten play for the first time this season Saturday at Rutgers (6 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss the matchup and the state of Iowa football after three games.

On Keagan Johnson's availability for Iowa football vs. Rutgers

Johnson made his season debut against Nevada with two catches for 11 yards, but he didn't return to action once the weather delays commenced. Ferentz seemed less than optimistic that Johnson would be available for Rutgers.

"It's a nagging injury," Ferentz said "There's nothing to really say right now. We'll take it a day at a time.

"I don't think (he will be available at Rutgers). He hasn't practiced yet this week so we'll see."

On Iowa football's additional injuries, including Noah Shannon and Jestin Jacobs

On Noah Shannon, who played sparingly against Nevada and was eventually seen in street clothes amid the rain delays: Hoping he is (available)," Ferentz said. We're hoping by the middle of the week here, he'll be ready to go.

"Like a lot of teams, you've got guys who are out and other guys who are nursing injuries and just trying to play through it. Had a fair amount of guys miss (Monday) and maybe a little less today. It's a challenge."

Additionally, Ferentz said Jestin Jacobs and Brenden Deasfernandes "have a shot" to play at Rutgers.

On Brody Brecht's development and availability

"First thing, not to oversimplify it, he was out there playing and competing," Ferentz said. "Thought he worked really hard. There are some things there, just like a lot of our players who are young, you've really got an opportunity to grow here now in the next couple weeks if we can keep him on the field and practicing."

On Iowa football's improving chemistry between Spencer Petras and his wide receivers

"We felt like we saw some of that last week," Ferentz said. "It sounds so basic but is so true. Guys have to be on the field and working together. We're not independent contractors in football. You've got to be out there getting the timing down and getting the work done. From my experience, that's really the only way you improve."

On Iowa football's offensive line situation

"I think we're gaining ground, but we're not there," Ferentz said. "There are still a lot of little things we can do a lot better, and that gets back to experience ... It's hard for veteran players to miss time. But when you get guys who are a little bit younger in their development, it's a little bit of a strain. So we're chasing the clock there. We've gained ground, but there still are a lot of loose ends that can get tied up."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.