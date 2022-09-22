Iowa football's LeVar Woods says kicking competition still open, plus more special teams takeaways

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is aware of the challenge on Saturday night at Rutgers (6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1). The Hawkeyes are looking to start Big Ten play 1-0 before a showdown with No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 1 in Iowa City, and it's a rare instance in which they don't have a decisive edge in special teams.

Like Iowa, Rutgers' coaching staff dedicates a great amount of time to special teams play. And it's led by a punter that Woods said on Wednesday might be the best he's ever seen in college football. That is high praise.

"(Adam Korsak) is as good a punter as I think we've ever seen," Woods said. "If my stats are correct, he hasn't had a touchback in 136 attempts, roughly, and he's never been blocked and rarely to give up a return. So we got a big challenge ahead of us."

Woods' stats were correct. Korsak, a preseason first-team All-American by several outlets, hasn't had a touchback since November 2019; in that same time, he's pinned 64 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line. Last season the Rutgers punt team set a new NCAA record by allowing only 41 return yards in 13 games. In total, 65 of Korsak's 72 punts resulted in zero or negative returns.

Full attention will be placed on the punters this Saturday as Korsak and Iowa's Tory Taylor, Australians and close friends who will have key roles. Iowa and Rutgers have struggling offenses and strong defenses, so whichever punter can flip the field and pin the opposing offense best will give his team a significant advantage.

That won't be Woods' only challenge on Saturday. It'll be the first road game for true freshman kicker Drew Stevens, and the team is still breaking in new returners on punts and kickoffs.

Woods met with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday to provide an update on where the unit, which always has high expectations, is at. It's early on but so far, so good, said Woods.

"I'm happy with how kind of we're trending right now," Woods said. "There's certainly a lot of work to do. Certainly, a lot of work to do with a few questions we have that we're trying to get answers to and some guys are starting to emerge a little bit."

Woods says Iowa's kicking competition is still open

Woods opened his media session by stating that Iowa's kicking competition is undecided. Sophomore Aaron Blom started in the first two games, converting 1-of-3 attempts, and Stevens went 2-for-2 last weekend against Nevada in his first start.

Stevens was listed as the No. 1 kicker on the depth chart again this week, and he's been handling the kickoff duties since the opening game.

"That's been pretty heated and pretty competitive," Woods said. "It's good to make both attempts last week, which is kind of settling as a coach, but that competition is not over."

Woods places an emphasis on pregame and in-game preparation in his evaluation of kickers. They both have kicked under unusual circumstances: Blom was unexpectedly on the field at the end of the Iowa State game after a wacky series of events set up Iowa for a potential tying kick (he missed). Stevens kicked throughout Iowa's seven-hour game against Nevada (the game was delayed three games because of lightning).

Woods noted that both kickers handled the situations well. This isn't the first time Iowa has had multiple kickers vying for the job.

"I keep going back to 2019 and 2020 with (Keith Duncan) and (Caleb Shudak)," Woods said. "Both very capable guys, both guys on their own journey, different points in their career. But I think iron sharpens iron, and the thing I saw with those two guys is that every day they came and they were competing and they helped each other."

Inside Kaleb Johnson's emergence at kick returner

True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson broke out against Nevada for two long touchdown runs (40, 55 yards) but also debuted in a new role: starting kick returner. He returned one kick for 19 yards and is listed as the No. 1 kick returner again this week.

"I think for us as a returner the sky is really the limit for him," Woods said. "He's a big, strong and fast kid. That's just starting to get his feet wet as a returner and I expect him to improve each day."

Woods compared Johnson to past special teams aces Ihmir Smith-Marsette, statistically one of the best kick returners in Big Ten history, and Ivory Kelly-Martin. Both players were under the radar initially but made names for themselves with their stellar performances.

Those are lofty comparisons, but Woods is confident in Johnson's physical ability. The focus is on making sure he stays sharp fundamentally and gains further understanding of the game with more experience.

Kick returner isn't settled, though. Cooper DeJean, Riley Moss (who started the previous two games) and Gavin Williams are all in the mix.

"I think what we're looking for is just trying to build some consistency," Woods said. "I use this reference a lot, it's like a symphony. If every person doesn't do their job, the music sounds disjointed and broken. But if everyone's hitting the timing right and you're picking your blocks up right, then the music is beautiful."

Iowa seems settled at punt returner

Going back to Woods' earlier quote about players starting to emerge, sophomore receiver Arland Bruce IV is in that category. He won the punt returner job in fall camp and it appears he's firmly in control of that position.

Through three games he's returned 10 punts for 69 yards. He showed flashes in the last game against Nevada, returning three kicks for 41 yards, including a high of 25 yards. He had another 13-yard return that was negated by a penalty.

Bruce will be tested by Korsak and will have to make sound decisions. Woods trusts him to do so and believes Bruce will show more dynamic plays as the season progresses.

"As he gets more comfortable and starts to test some things, you'll see more from him in the return game," Wood said. "He did a good job last week, three returns 25, 12 and 13 (yards); so you're on the right track in that regard."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.