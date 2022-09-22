What channel is Iowa football at Rutgers on? How to watch the Hawkeyes' 2022 Big Ten opener

After a marathon win over Nevada last week, Iowa football marches into Big Ten play looking for its first road and conference win of the season.

The Hawkeyes (2-1) travel to Rutgers (3-0) for Saturday's 6 p.m. showdown on FS1. The Scarlet Knights look more formidable than past years in Greg Schiano's second stint as head coach. Rutgers already has wins over Boston College, Wagner and Temple entering Week 4.

Here's how to watch, listen and stream Saturday's Iowa-Rutgers showdown.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Rutgers

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Color analyst: Mark Helfich

Noah Eagle, the son of longtime announcer Ian Eagle, is a new addition to Fox's college football coverage. Helfrich was the head coach at Oregon from 2013-16.

What are the betting odds for the Iowa football game?

The Hawkeyes are a 7.5-point favorite and are -360 on the moneyline, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That means it would take a $36 bet to win $10 if you think Iowa is going to merge victorious. If you're feeling a home upset, Rutgers is +285 on the moneyline ($10 bet wins you $28.50).

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.