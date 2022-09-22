What channel is Iowa football at Rutgers on? How to watch the Hawkeyes' 2022 Big Ten opener
After a marathon win over Nevada last week, Iowa football marches into Big Ten play looking for its first road and conference win of the season.
The Hawkeyes (2-1) travel to Rutgers (3-0) for Saturday's 6 p.m. showdown on FS1. The Scarlet Knights look more formidable than past years in Greg Schiano's second stint as head coach. Rutgers already has wins over Boston College, Wagner and Temple entering Week 4.
Here's how to watch, listen and stream Saturday's Iowa-Rutgers showdown.
How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Rutgers
When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: Fox Sports 1
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?
Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
Color analyst: Mark Helfich
Noah Eagle, the son of longtime announcer Ian Eagle, is a new addition to Fox's college football coverage. Helfrich was the head coach at Oregon from 2013-16.
What are the betting odds for the Iowa football game?
The Hawkeyes are a 7.5-point favorite and are -360 on the moneyline, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That means it would take a $36 bet to win $10 if you think Iowa is going to merge victorious. If you're feeling a home upset, Rutgers is +285 on the moneyline ($10 bet wins you $28.50).
Read more Iowa football coverage
- Leistikow: Iowa football's Nico Ragaini will feel the family love at Rutgers; 'Half of East Haven is going'
- Leistikow's Iowa-Rutgers thoughts begin with the Tory Taylor vs. Adam Korsak punting duel
- Leistikow's DVR Monday: Dissecting offensive-line play, deep passing game ahead of Big Ten opener
- Iowa football's LeVar Woods says kicking competition still open, plus more special teams takeaways
- Hawkeyes are well aware of Rutgers' offensive game plan. Here's how they plan to stop it.
- 4 Iowa football matchups to watch as the Hawkeyes open Big Ten play at Rutgers
- Podcast: Analyzing Iowa football's injuries, including Keagan Johnson, Jestin Jacobs and others
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.