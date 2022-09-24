FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show coming back to Iowa City for Hawkeyes' game vs. No. 4 Michigan

For the second straight season, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff is coming to Iowa City.

The traveling college football show that rivals ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from the Iowa campus for next Saturday's 11 a.m. showdown between the Hawkeyes and No. 4 Michigan.

Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone and features several prominent former college football figures. USC teammates Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, along with former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, anchor the show as panelists. Notable reporters Bruce Feldman, Tom Rinaldi and others add analysis and commentary as well.

Last season, Big Noon Kickoff visited Iowa City for the first time ever since the show began in 2019 — coming in for the Hawkeyes' 23-20 win over Penn State in what was a top-five battle at the time.

Where will the Big Noon Kickoff set be built in Iowa City?

No official location announcement yet. But the 2021 show aired from the east side of the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City, right near the Old Capitol building dome.

How can I watch Big Noon Kickoff?

For those wanting to watch on TV, Big Noon Kickoff airs on FOX each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. CT. The show will also run simultaneously on FS1.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.