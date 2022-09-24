Iowa football vs. Rutgers live updates: Hawkeyes look to win Big Ten road opener

For the first time this season, Iowa football (2-1) will leave the confines of Kinnick Stadium and get on the road for a game.

Perhaps that will be a good thing for a laggard Hawkeyes offense.

Tonight, Iowa opens Big Ten play against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. We'll update the game action here throughout the night.

Iowa comes into this game off the heels of its best offensive showing of the young year, where the Hawkeyes shut out Nevada 27-0 in a weather-delay seven-hour marathon.

Quarterback Spencer Petras somewhat staved off the critics for another week after completing 14 of his 26 passes for 175 passing yards and his first passing touchdown of the year a week ago.

Signs of building confidence or an aberration?

Last weekend, Iowa also saw a breakout from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

While it will be important to see if the Hawkeyes can string together another strong offensive performance, the defense will get tested as well.

Rutgers boasts a rushing attack that is third in the Big Ten with an average of 227.3 rushing yards per game.

