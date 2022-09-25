Podcast: What does Iowa football's win at Rutgers tell us about the Hawkeyes' Big Ten road ahead?

Offensive improvement and two defensive touchdowns highlighted Iowa's 27-10 victory at Rutgers, which saw key contributions from Cooper DeJean, Kaevon Merriweather, Leshon Williams, Tory Taylor and several others.

With a big home showdown next Saturday against No. 4 Michigan, how much momentum will this victory give the Hawkeyes? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith are here to break it all down.

