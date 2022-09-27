Iowa football's Jestin Jacobs to undergo season-ending surgery

IOWA CITY — What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz feared Saturday night has been confirmed regarding Hawkeyes linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who will miss the rest of the season after an injury suffered in the Rutgers win.

"Unfortunately, we did get bad news on Jestin," Ferentz said Tuesday. "Didn't sound good the other night, and that's been confirmed. So he's going to have to have surgery and miss the rest of the season. That's obviously a very tough break and tough for the team, but most importantly, just tough on the individual.

"That's the worst part about injuries."

Jacobs didn't return in the second half Saturday in what was his second injury issue of the season. Jacobs was injured in the season opener and returned for sporadic action against Nevada after missing the Iowa State game.

Now, his season is over.

In Jacobs' absence, expect to see more action from reserve linebackers Logan Klemp and Jay Higgins.

"Logan’s been in the program. He’s been a really good special teams player and a leader," Ferentz said. "He’s doing a fine job, and Jay (Higgins) gives us a little flexibility as well."

Additionally, Ferentz said wide receiver Keagan Johnson (hamstring) is out Saturday and cornerback Terry Roberts remains questionable.

"If you're a college football player, it's important to play those 12 (guaranteed ) games (each season)," Ferentz said. "There's nothing worse, and then you feel isolated. There's a whole mental and psychological component that comes with being injured. I can't say enough about our training staff. ... There are a lot of lonely hours there."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.