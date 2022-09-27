Podcast: With Michigan next, how does Iowa football overcome Jestin Jacobs' season-ending injury?

Just when it seemed Iowa football found some footing with back-to-back wins, the Hawkeyes were dealt a huge injury blow ahead of Saturday's big showdown against No. 4 Michigan.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs is officially out for the year, and the Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith are here to dissect Jacobs' future and how Iowa recovers on the fly. Plus, they dive deeper into the Michigan matchup and an up-to-date evaluation of Spencer Petras.

