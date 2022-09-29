What time is Iowa football vs. No. 4 Michigan? How to watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes game

After opening the Big Ten slate with a win at Rutgers, Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) returns home to face No. 4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) in what is another huge showdown at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are looking for a statement win that could change the course of this season.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on FOX, with the Big Noon Kickoff Show broadcasting live from Iowa City as part of the lead-in. Here's how to watch, stream and listen to everything Iowa football this weekend.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Michigan

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network

How to watch Big Noon Kickoff live from Iowa City

The show will air from the green space between the Petersen and Hillcrest Residence Halls on the west side of campus. For those wanting to watch on TV, Big Noon Kickoff airs on FOX each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. CT. The show will also run simultaneously on FS1 and will be streamed on the Fox Sports App.

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

Color analyst: Joel Klatt

Sideline reporter: Jenny Taft

This is FOX's top broadcast crew.

What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Michigan?

The Hawkeyes are 10.5-point underdogs, with Michigan sitting at -475 on the moneyline ($47.50 bet would make you $10). If you're feeling an Iowa upset, the Hawkeyes' moneyline sits at +360 (a $10 bet would win you $36). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.