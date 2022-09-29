What color should Iowa football fans wear to ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game vs. No. 4 Michigan?

Iowa football fans wore gold to the Gold Game against Nevada. They'll rep black for the blackout game against Wisconsin next month. But choosing the right T-shirt for Saturday's game against No. 4 Michigan isn't so easy.

The matchup is Iowa's annual ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, which will see Kinnick Stadium striped in color coordination for the 11 a.m. kickoff. The Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) hope another upset over Michigan (4-0, 1-0) is coming in front of a packed house.

"Don't be THAT person," the Iowa football account tweeted, while also providing a color-coded guide to Kinnick Stadium seating for Saturday's ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game.

Here's a guide to what color Iowa fans going to Kinnick Stadium should wear on Saturday.

What Kinnick Stadium section should wear black for the Iowa-Michigan game?

101

103

105

107

109

111

113

115

117

119

121

122

123

125

127

129

131

134

136

138

211

213

215

217

218

219

220

221

332

334

336

338

340

What Kinnick Stadium section should wear gold for the Iowa-Michigan game?

102

104

106

108

110

116

124

126

128

130

133

135

137

139

212

214

216

331

333

335

337

339

341

Read more Iowa football coverage

Leistikow: How Kaevon Merriweather became an impactful leader at an important time for Iowa footballLeistikow's 4 Iowa-Michigan thoughts: Revenge factor real for underdog HawkeyesLeistikow's DVR Monday: Which offensive-line combinations worked best at Rutgers?Injuries are piling up on Iowa's defense. How will it affect Saturday's game vs. Michigan?4 Iowa football matchups to watch as the Hawkeyes host No. 4 ranked Michigan on SaturdayPodcast: With Michigan next, how does Iowa football overcome Jestin Jacobs' season-ending injury?Iowa football's Jestin Jacobs to undergo season-ending surgery

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.