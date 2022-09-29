What color should Iowa football fans wear to ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game vs. No. 4 Michigan?
Iowa football fans wore gold to the Gold Game against Nevada. They'll rep black for the blackout game against Wisconsin next month. But choosing the right T-shirt for Saturday's game against No. 4 Michigan isn't so easy.
The matchup is Iowa's annual ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, which will see Kinnick Stadium striped in color coordination for the 11 a.m. kickoff. The Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) hope another upset over Michigan (4-0, 1-0) is coming in front of a packed house.
"Don't be THAT person," the Iowa football account tweeted, while also providing a color-coded guide to Kinnick Stadium seating for Saturday's ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game.
Here's a guide to what color Iowa fans going to Kinnick Stadium should wear on Saturday.
What Kinnick Stadium section should wear black for the Iowa-Michigan game?
- 101
- 103
- 105
- 107
- 109
- 111
- 113
- 115
- 117
- 119
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 125
- 127
- 129
- 131
- 134
- 136
- 138
- 211
- 213
- 215
- 217
- 218
- 219
- 220
- 221
- 332
- 334
- 336
- 338
- 340
What Kinnick Stadium section should wear gold for the Iowa-Michigan game?
- 102
- 104
- 106
- 108
- 110
- 116
- 124
- 126
- 128
- 130
- 133
- 135
- 137
- 139
- 212
- 214
- 216
- 331
- 333
- 335
- 337
- 339
- 341
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.