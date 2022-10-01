Iowa football mailbag: How can Kirk Ferentz say offense is improving?

IOWA CITY — For all the hope that Iowa's last two performances would generate some sort of offensive awakening, No. 4 Michigan shut that down.

Spencer Petras and company again sputtered in Iowa's 27-14 loss on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. On the flipside, the Hawkeyes defense finally showed cracks against an elite foe and couldn't offset the offense's overarching futility.

It's a frustrating time to be an Iowa football fan, no doubt. Quotes of growth and progress amid disappointment can easily be tuned out when the results on the field are not overwhelming. This Hawkeyes season may still finish with decent moments, but the improvement needed to reach those seems immense.

With that, let’s dive into Saturday’s postgame mailbag.

How can Kirk Ferentz say he saw growth Saturday from the Iowa offense?

A veteran coach like Ferentz isn’t going to blast his offense at the mic, even if Iowa football fans everywhere would probably like to. And while some teams may respond well to being called out on a widespread platform, it doesn’t feel like the Hawkeyes fall into that category.

Still, after a day in which Iowa’s offense mustered just 1.5 yards per carry and one scoring drive until the waning seconds with the game out of reach, it’s reasonable to question if Ferentz’s words are anything but monotonous coach speak. Yes, the offense has improved from its disastrous first two games where simple first downs were tough to find. But there is still a long way to go before this unit isn’t a liability week in and week out.

“It's everything kind of coming together,” Ferentz said. “I think we're getting better up front. At least that's my assessment after (Saturday's loss). I haven't seen the film.

"I think we've got backs that are doing a pretty good job. I think we have two tight ends doing a pretty good job, and getting wide receiver Nico (Ragaini) back, all that stuff goes together. Not like I'm only just describing Michigan. Part of the secret to the run game is they've got guys outside that you really have to respect or it's like electrocution. It happens fast, those kinds of things. You know, we're a work in progress. I'm not discouraged by our guys. In fact, I'm encouraged by some of the things I'm seeing. But we're going to have to keep moving and obviously have to get better.”

The last sentence carries more weight than the previous ones.

Is it unfair to criticize Iowa’s defense for Saturday’s performance?

Before we dive into this question, let’s just say this first. Iowa’s defensive performance Saturday was good enough to win … in an alternate universe. There won’t be many other teams that hold Michigan under 30 this season.

But because the Hawkeyes’ defense is paired with the offensive counterpart it has — and the point-scoring expectation (or lack thereof) for Iowa is well-defined — Phil Parker’s unit must know that each win is probably going to require a near-flawless effort.

Is that a fair situation? Not really.

But it’s reality right now.

And a no-turnover showing with several long scoring drives surrendered isn’t going to cut it.

Michigan set the tone early with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive on its first possession, one that saw the Wolverines face only one third down (and it was third-and-1). That level of dominance didn’t permeate the entire four quarters, but the opening drive let Iowa’s defense know early that Michigan wasn’t going to mess around in taking control.

To the Hawkeyes’ credit, they tightened up to force two first-half field goals that could’ve been end-zone celebrations early. However, for a unit that operates with a “they don’t score, they don’t win” mindset and has repeatedly said as much, Saturday wasn’t the required showing for a massive upset.

Considering how much the Big Ten West seems up for grabs, what chance does Iowa have at still winning the division?

If you’re just catching up on Saturday’s scores, two from the Big Ten West jump out.

Purdue 20, No. 23 Minnesota 10

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

The Golden Gophers appeared to be the most complete team in the division, until a complete flop against a hobbled Purdue squad. Just as fascinating as Wisconsin’s spiral is Illinois’ rise under Bret Bielema. Nebraska and Northwestern continue to be the messes that they are.

All that to say on paper, Iowa is very much still in the division race. It doesn't appear any one team is going to be able to run away with it.

It’s not outrageous to think the West division winner will head to Indianapolis with at least three conference losses. That said, Iowa must make massive improvements in the games ahead to even enter November with a realistic chance at repeating as division champs.

Simply put, other teams in the West are playing better.

If we’re penciling in Oct. 22 at Ohio State as a loss, the Hawkeyes can probably only afford to drop one more out of Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska. Those are a bunch of flawed teams — but so is Iowa. And the Hawkeyes’ current offensive product isn’t good enough to navigate through all that without stumbling at least a couple times.

In addition, who Iowa beats is just as important. It could be a tiebreaker situation later this fall.

Bottom line: Iowa is still in the West hunt. But substantial work remains.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.