In wide-open Big Ten West, Iowa football can't waste any more time

IOWA CITY — Despite how much scrutiny Iowa football has deservedly earned through its first four games, there was a bit of a house-money element with Saturday’s showdown versus Michigan.

Few expected the Hawkeyes, with its current offensive product, to beat with the No. 4 Wolverines. Maybe if there was a defensive touchdown or a special teams boost, or another top-five jolt of Kinnick Stadium magic. But the consensus was Saturday had a much better chance to look like 2021 instead of 2016 when it comes to Michigan matchups.

The Wolverines’ 27-14 win didn’t see Iowa getting run out of the building like it was in Indianapolis shy of a year ago, but there certainly were no upset vibes at any point. Saturday fell somewhere in the middle of great and gross, with a lean more toward the latter than the former. That’s been Iowa's 2022 theme since the opening kick.

Acceptable isn’t the proper term for Iowa’s Saturday showing, maybe more so understandable given the Hawkeyes’ clear-cut strengths and weaknesses. The weeks ahead, though — aside from Oct. 22 at No. 3 Ohio State — don’t offer the same kind of buffer. With the Big Ten West Division still firmly up for grabs and Iowa right in the middle of things, the Hawkeyes must get better fast if they plan to contend.

“As the season goes on, good teams continue to get better,” wide receiver Nico Ragaini said. “We’re 3-2 right now — but the season’s not over — and our goals are still there.”

An insane start for the West Division adds more validity to that statement than anything Iowa has shown.

All seven teams exit October’s opening weekend with at least one conference defeat. For a few hours Saturday until Northwestern’s loss at Penn State went final, the Wildcats were technically leading the division despite owning losses to Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio). Illinois seems surprisingly competent after pounding Wisconsin, which currently dwells in the cellar. Minnesota looked like the class of the division until running into Purdue.

At minimum, Iowa will enter next week’s suddenly pivotal showdown at Illinois as part of a five-way tie atop the Big Ten West. Call it quality competition if you want. But the reality is these are all largely average teams with exploitable flaws — Iowa included. Whichever squad emerges with the coveted Indianapolis ticket must sift through mounds of adversity before getting there.

“We'll go back and lick our wounds a little bit, hopefully learn and grow,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after Saturday’s loss. “We'll move forward on Monday, and that's our plan right now.

“We have a bye week coming up after (the Illinois game) — and we've known that. Our request to our players is be focused on these six weeks, the six-week block, and we'll figure things out afterward.”

As much as this season has already irked Iowa supporters everywhere, another lackluster performance next week will send this campaign into a different level of danger. Bret Bielema has unquestionably resurrected Illinois more than any other recent coach, but the general expectation at the start of any Iowa season is it will include a Fighting Illini victory. Iowa has won 13 of the last 14, including eight straight, in the series — with its last loss coming in 2008. Not numbers that indicate next week would be a digestible defeat.

For now, the Hawkeyes’ postgame claims that offensive stability is coming and the season will shift soon don’t expire until 6:30 p.m. next Saturday. That’s the bare minimum Iowa gets from Saturday’s performance.

The opportunities for positivity amid defeat, though, are dwindling.

"I saw a lot of things I thought that were better," Ferentz said, "but that's not going to get it done for us unless we really keep pushing this thing forward and squeezing some things down."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.