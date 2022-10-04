Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz weighs in on injuries, Paul Chryst's firing and more

IOWA CITY — After a tough home loss to No. 4 Michigan, Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) heads back on the road for another important conference showdown. The Hawkeyes travel to Illinois (4-1, 1-1) for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. kick on Big Ten Network. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss the matchup and the state of Iowa football.

On Iowa football's injury situation, specifically cornerback Terry Roberts

"Looks like Terry Roberts is doing better," Ferentz said. "Was limited last week (to special teams) and didn't play much in the game. He's having a better week of practice right now, so that's encouraging. Hopefully, we'll get him back this week, and that'll help our depth a little bit on the backend. "

Additionally, Ferentz said injured defensive lineman Yahya Black remains out this week.

"Not this week, but he's on the upward path right now," Ferentz said. "So it's encouraging."

On there already being two Big Ten football coaches fired this season, after Wisconsin's Paul Chryst joined Scott Frost this weekend

"Disappointed but not surprised," Ferentz said. I think it's the fifth (coach fired) this season, right? The toll's mounted. Ball kind of got rolling last year. When I always think of that topic, the first big one I remember was USC (firing Clay Helton), first, second week of the year (in 2021). My question would be if it's that bad then, why didn't you do it a year ago or half a year ago? But it's the world we're living in right now. I'm not surprised, but disappointed.

"... It's not surprising but it's surprising. You think about the success (Wisconsin and Chryst) have had. Again, I'm not privy to all the details, and I'm not there so I can't comment on any one specific. Although I just brought up USC, that one kind of caught me off guard at that point. But what you never know is what's going on behind the scenes. So I don't want to give commentary on one specific situation. Broad base, it's kind of like us picking up two schools from the west coast into the Big Ten. We're just living in a different time, operating in a different world. We live in a very reactionary world right now, and that's obvious. ... We're basically in the entertainment industry, and things come with that."

On how Iowa football "improves faster," a phrase that's been repeated since Saturday's loss

"We run that race each and every year," Ferentz said. "And again, that's college football and the NFL too. ... Every year's a new year. You've got new chemistry, more younger players playing. That's always been that way in college football, although I would argue in the last couple years, we're leaning even more to younger guys. You've got more guys coming out early, and you've got more players coming in early. So everything's kind of moved over a little bit. You see more younger players on the field, and it's how well they can utilize the practice snaps they get, how well and attentive they can be in meetings. That's another way to grow and learn. It's a race you run every year, and I don't think anyone has a great head start on it."

