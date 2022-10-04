Podcast: Where does Iowa football fit into the chaotic Big Ten West?

Ahead of Saturday's game at Illinois, Iowa football is part of a six-way tie (yes, six) atop the Big Ten West. With almost the entire division at 1-1 through two conference games — and now two coaches fired in Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Nebraska's Scott Frost — how do the Hawkeyes sift through the divisional chaos? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into that, plus reasons to believe Kirk Ferentz (or not) when he says the offense is improving and why the Iowa defense continues to harshly grade itself.

