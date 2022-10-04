With Iowa receivers getting healthier, Hawkeyes look to unlock Arland Bruce IV

The first five weeks of the 2022 season has provided Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV with ample opportunity to reflect.

The sophomore's fall campaign thus far has been partly expected and some parts not. He knew he'd have a key role in the offense and potentially special teams entering the season, but unforeseen circumstances thrusted him into a greater role than he anticipated.

From fall camp to now, every other scholarship receiver has suffered an injury that's forced them to miss game time. For the first two weeks of the season he was the only active scholarship receiver on the roster. He assumed the No. 1 wide receiver role in addition to starting punt returner. It's forced to assume a larger leadership role on the team, and personally he assumed more responsibility in trying to help lift up Iowa's offense.

"I knew I was going to be a leader but not as big as maybe the first few weeks when I was considered the wide receiver one or the only guy that had game experience," Bruce said. "I think I've really just had to step up and mature. Even though this is my second year, I feel like I've I'm a veteran."

Bruce's maturation is no surprise to coach Kirk Ferentz. On Tuesday, he noted that everywhere Bruce goes, success follows: from winning the Simone Award, given to the top player in the Kansas City metro area as a high school junior, to an Iowa high school state championship as a senior transfer. Near the midway point this season, Bruce's focus is on how he can improve individually and as a leader, hoping that can help propel the team's struggling offense.

"He's done a really good job this year," Ferentz said. "And I was worried about him just getting worn out because of our lack of depth and how much work he's been doing. Now Nico (Ragaini) is starting to be more involved and we've got Brody (Brecht) out there practicing and playing now. we can spread the role a little bit, and hopefully he can get caught up here a little bit because I was worried about him just getting worn out and tired. He's done a really nice job as a punt returner, too, and I don't take that for granted, but I'm not surprised because he just seems to do whatever he does well."

One area that Bruce pinpointed specifically where he's grown is in his preparation. Last season, he was a true freshman looking to just crack the rotation. Admittingly, he didn't know how to practice and, as a result, he was caught in situations in-game where he didn't know how to react. That uncertainty has been replaced with a consistent routine of visualizing every aspect of game days from on-field moments to fans in the stands.

But this season hasn't been without frustrations.

Success in practices haven't translated over to games for an Iowa offense that's 130th (out of 131 teams) in total offense this season. For Bruce personally, the first five weeks have been a combination of opposing defenses keying in on him more and inconsistent pass targets his way week-to-week. In the first two games of the season he was targeted 21 times; that number's shrunk to seven over the last three games.

Leistikow's DVR Monday: How Michigan made Iowa pay for defensive choices

"It's definitely frustrating at times," Bruce said. "But at the end of the day, our goal is to win and if we're winning then I'm happy. Obviously we didn't win (against Michigan) so I feel like everyone is pretty upset whether I got the ball or not. So the goal is to just improve whether that's blocking the whole game, whether that's catching 10 passes. I'm just really just trying to get the win."

Both losses this season to Iowa State and Michigan is where Bruce has seen the most struggle and growth within himself.

"I've had a mature a lot," Bruce said. "I've had to do really some internal looking at myself and if am I doing enough as a leader. At first, I questioned myself but I feel like I've done a decent job of making sure some of those younger guys are ready."

Bruce has seen some encouraging signs over the last few weeks. To start, the receiver room is getting healthier; Brecht and Ragaini are fully in the mix and injured sophomore Diante Vines practiced for the first time on Tuesday. And even in a loss last Saturday to Michigan, Iowa's offense showed some life late in the game that Bruce hopes can translate to Saturday's game at Illinois (6:30 p.m. on FS1).

"What really happened in that fourth quarter was just a sense of urgency," Bruce said. "I think we got to start with a sense of urgency. We're just really starting off slow. And I think really how you start a game is how the game will end. That really determines how it really determines a lot."

The Illinois game presents an opportunity to Bruce to get a heavier load than previous weeks. The Illini usually load the box to stop team's rush offense and play man coverage on receivers. That will allow for Bruce to have one-on-one chances on the outside, and that challenge will likely be against cornerback Devon Witherspoon, a 2023 NFL draft prospect.

Leistikow's 4 thoughts ahead of Iowa football vs. Illinois: Remaining road stops packed with meaning

"They're basically saying our guys are better than yours," Bruce said. "They're going to press (receivers at the line of scrimmage) and have the safety in the middle of the field and kind of roam around. So I think it's just a matter of do we have the confidence and do we have the ability to go and beat those guys and those one on one matchups."

From coaches to players, there's confidence in Bruce's ability. With his mind more at ease and a renewed focus week-to-week, he's sure to keep developing. And if the Hawkeyes are to go on a second-half run that ends in another Big Ten West title, it's imperative that Bruce has a major role.

“I haven’t targeted him as much as maybe I did earlier in the year," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "He’s the same player every day, he shows up. That’s a really mature thing. That’s (not) easy, especially for a receiver if you’re not getting targeted as much as you like."