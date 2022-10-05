Iowa LB coach Seth Wallace expects Jestin Jacobs back in 2023. Who else is a LB to watch?

One of Iowa football's potential breakout stars saw his season end before it could really get started.

Junior linebacker Jestin Jacobs' season officially ended a few series into the Rutgers game, it was his first game back from a lower leg injury suffered in the season opener. One of Pro Football Focus's top linebackers entering the 2022 season, Jacobs' season didn't last a full four quarters, he finished with six tackles and one pass deflection.

Linebackers coach Seth Wallace met with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday and provided an update on Jacobs. He said the nature of their conversations since the injury are private, but shared that while it's very disappointing, there's an overall positive outlook. He's undergone surgery and inside the building, they're working to keep him in good spirits. Past that there are conversations to be had about his future, and that likely includes returning to Iowa next season.

"Once we get this thing figured out we got to look at the future and what opportunities are there," Wallace said. "I don't want to speak for Jestin but I do expect him to stick around for another year and double down on his opportunity and help lead this team from a veteran standpoint. We'll obviously have some fresh faces out there next year in the linebacker room. So I think there's a positive outlook on it."

A potential Jacobs return paired with the departures of Seth Benson and Jack Campbell opens the door for him to be at the center of Iowa's defense in 2023. He was already a highly-touted pro prospect, a full season commanding a Hawkeye defense and showing he's healthy should raise his stock.

From a team aspect, Jacobs would provide stability and game experience to a room that will be much more inexperienced next season. The most immediate names to watch are juniors Jay Higgins and Kyler Fisher, both have been key special teams contributors but are playing rotationally on defense as a result of Jacobs' injury. Higgins' stock especially has risen since spring practice and would likely be a starter alongside Jacobs next season.

"We knew what we had in Jay Higgins," Wallace said. "I would say he's done well considering the circumstances and the unpredictability of him going in there at the time of the year. And my guess is he'll just continue to improve and you guys will see that it'll be very noticeable. I'm really proud of where Jay is at and what he's done for us."

In addition to Higgins and Fisher, the next wave of linebackers are a wave of redshirt freshmen: Jaden Harrell, Karson Sharar, Jaxon Rexroth and Zach Twedt. Right now, their duties include traveling with the team on road games and cutting their teeth on special teams, a staple of that room's development in the past. Wallace commends the young group's preparation, he referenced a recent practice where an unnamed player was unexpectedly out and someone stepped up and filled in for 50-plus snaps with the second team and did so without issue.

Prior to the season, it was expected that Iowa's top three linebackers would be gone after this season. Unfortunately, Jacobs' season-ending injury likely put his plans on hold, but a silver lining is that there's an opportunity present to re-solidify himself as a prospect next year. It's not certain that he returns, but if he does that's significant for Iowa's defense and most importantly for a young linebacker group that will have big shoes to fill.

"(The young linebackers) are a great group of guys," Wallace said. "Guys that are eager and itching to do whatever they can special teams wise because what they've seen is that pattern exists over the last however many years since I've taken over [as] coach. Guys are paying their dues. Then when their numbers are called on, you hope that they can go out there and have less anxiety than maybe somebody that's just thrown out there."