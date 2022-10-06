What channel is Iowa football on? How to watch the Hawkeyes at Illinois

Looking to find separation in a crowded Big Ten West, Iowa returns to the road for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at improving Illinois. Big Ten Network will televise the contest.

The Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) and Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1) are part of a six-way tie atop the division that also includes Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota and Nebraska. Iowa is coming off a 27-14 home loss to No. 4 Michigan, while Illinois ended Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin tenure with a 34-10 thumping against the Badgers.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois showdown.

How to watch and stream Iowa football at Illinois

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is the Big Ten Network?

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 410.

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Cory Provus

Color analyst: Jake Butt

Sideline reporter: Elise Menaker

What are the betting odds for the Iowa football game?

A shock had you said this at season's start, but the Hawkeyes are small 3.5-point underdogs at Illinois. Iowa is +155 on the moneyline ($10 bet wins you $15.50), while Illinois is -190 ($19 bet wins you $10). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.