Iowa football outlines plans for upcoming bye week after deflating loss to Illinois

The first half of Iowa's football season concluded Saturday night in disappointing fashion, a 9-6 road loss to Illinois.

Throughout the week there was a consistent message: winning in any week is important, there's no special emphasis because there's a bye. There was an opportunity to enter the bye week with some momentum and renewed optimism. A win would've given the team a share of first place in the Big Ten West. Instead, the Hawkeyes enter the bye week with a 3-3 record (1-2 in Big Ten play) and more questions than answers, with a trip to No. 2-ranked Ohio State looming on Oct. 22.

What was coach Kirk Ferentz's message to the team? In short, it's time for self-evaluation.

"We're sitting here right now (with a 3-3 record)," Ferentz said. "We got a week to figure things out as best we can. The cavalry is not coming, so we'll try to figure out what we can do and do it more effectively and then brace up for the next six weeks. We do have some strengths on the team, we have to shore up the weaknesses. It's a new six-game season and we'll just take it a week at a time."

From the players' perspective, Saturday's loss was another setback in what's been a turbulent season. The silver lining is that despite two straight losses, they're still in the race for the Big Ten West title. However, players admitted that there's a great deal of frustration on the team. Senior linebacker Jack Campbell came to the defense of his teammates, as he did several weeks ago after the Iowa State loss, and noted that there isn't division on the team and the bye week is a time for the team to come together.

"Don't get me wrong, a loss is disappointing," Campbell said. "And naturally might have some guys in there that are fracturing almost, I would say, but that's the job and everyone individually realizing like we really got to do this together. It's not the offense versus the defense, defense versus special teams or stuff like that. We're together. We're one unit. We win as a team, we lose a team. And we just have to continue to keep our hands down and keep working. That's all I can really say."

Ferentz and players outlined two goals during the upcoming bye week: get healthy and work toward improvements. The biggest improvements must come on offense, where the Hawkeyes rank last nationally in total yards, 130th in yards per play and 127th in scoring offense. Saturday's result was arguably the worst output of the season, with eight penalties, 0-of-7 red zone plays going for positive yardage and 11 tackles for loss allowed.

After the game, quarterback Spencer Petras pushed back on the suggestion that the offense hasn't improved at all. He said the improvements have just not been substantial enough and are not coming fast enough. Coach Kirk Ferentz took it a step further, stating that there wouldn't be any coaching changes made and that the improvements must come in execution.

The unit has two weeks, including the game prep week for Ohio State, to re-evaluate, analyze and find solutions for the second half of the season.

"It just gets down to the basics," Petras said. "And I'm sure you guys are probably sick of me saying it, but the only way to get better results is to just execute better and the way you do that is to practice and practice and keep practicing better. It's on all of us on offense. But it's a good week because we're not focused on an opponent and you can focus back on the fundamentals and go from there."

Perhaps where Iowa's team can take the biggest leap is in team health. There are several injuries to watch entering the bye week on both sides. On offense, wide receiver Diante Vines, who was making waves in fall camp before a wrist injury, traveled with the team to Illinois and dressed but didn't play. Additionally, guard Nick DeJong traveled but did not dress with an undisclosed injury. Defensively, tackle Yahya Black has been out for several weeks with a foot injury but traveled and dressed against Illinois but didn't play. Traveling is a good sign that players are close to healthy. There is a chance the the Hawkeyes could be healthier than they've been all season after the bye week.

"We've been playing football for I think 10 weeks straight going from camp until now," wide receiver Nico Ragaini said. "So the break would definitely be nice for our bodies to just regroup a little bit, get our confidence back during the bye week and just continue to push forward."

One year ago, the Hawkeyes were the No. 2 team in the country and suffered a deflating loss to Purdue entering the bye, and that loss lingered as they were dominated by Wisconsin the week after. Will a similar result happen this year? The compounding challenge of correcting internal mistakes and the next opponent is daunting, but Ferentz pointed to a program theme as the remedy in the present.

"All I know is we'll get back to work," Ferentz said. "Because we've been doing that for 23-plus years now and will do it again this week."