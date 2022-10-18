Podcast: How does Iowa football manage progress against No. 2 Ohio State?

Unless this happens to be one of Iowa football's most legendary moments, the Hawkeyes will have to find a moral victory from Saturday's trip to No. 2 Ohio State. Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense face a massive challenge against the Buckeyes' defensive depth, while Phil Parker's unit must be flawless in containing Heisman Trophy favorite CJ Stroud. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into what would success look like in Columbus, plus Iowa's unencouraging news on the injury front and the Hawkeyes' reluctance to embrace "backyard football."

