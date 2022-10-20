What's the future of Iowa's tight end room? Abdul Hodge provides names to watch

There haven't been many bright spots on Iowa's offense through the team's first six games, but the most consistency has come from the tight end group.

Under first-year head coach Abdul Hodge, who also coaches fullbacks, the Hawkeye unit has accounted for nearly half of the total receptions (45%) and receiving yards (46%) this season.

On Wednesday, Hodge met with reporters via zoom to provide a mid-season progress report.

"Our guys have been playing well, you know but we got to continue to get improve and get better," Hodge said. "I think Sam (LaPorta) is having a good year. He's done a lot of great things for us. Luke Lachey is a guy that has come along a long way and he's continuously developing. I think at the fullback position, Monte (Pottebaum) has given us a really good effort. But as a group we got to continue to get better."

LaPorta leads Iowa in receiving with 30 catches for 279 yards. This season has come with more responsibility as well. In addition to tight end, the senior and future NFL draft pick has assumed wide receiver duties as a result of injury at the position. Hodge knows that he has only six more guaranteed games with LaPorta and is at work developing the future of the tight end room. And that starts with the promising sophomore Lachey.

Last season, Lachey appeared in seven games as a rotational piece in Iowa's offense . He's stepped into a bigger role this year, playing in all six games while recording nine catches for 157 yards (17.4 yards per catch). His breakout game came against Michigan where he hauled in four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Hodge noted that Lachey's athletic background as a former basketball player combined with the good weight he's added since entering the program (listed at 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, compared to 212 pounds as a high school senior) has turned him into an all-around weapon that can be utilized on pass and run downs. At the rate he's developing, more opportunities are imminent this season and next season he will likely assume No. 1 tight end duties.

"He's getting better at a really fast pace," Hodge said. "He doesn't flinch whether he makes a bad play or a good play. He wants to get better. Obviously he was raised well with his dad (Ohio State football legend Jim Lachey) and his mom and his family. He's improving in a run game, he's improving in the pass game and his best ball is ahead of him. I really look forward to him continuously developing and getting better."

After Lachey, there are three newcomers in the tight end room to watch next year: true freshmen Addison Ostrenga and Cael Vanderbush and grad transfer Steve Stilianos.

Ostrenga is already making an impact this season. He's found a role on the Hawkeyes' special teams unit and has played in every game this season. Hodge noted that his physical maturity (listed at 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds) paired with his ability to pick up the playbook has allowed for him to seize an opportunity to play early.

"His attention to detail is really good," Hodge said. "He's probably a little more mature than what you would get from a guy coming straight out of high school. You can put a lot on his plate, he understands our system. Addison is traveling with us and playing on special teams. Obviously we know that Sam LaPorta is going to be graduating this year, so if we can get Addison caught up and hit the ground running I think it will be good for his future."

Vanderbush is following a similar path to Lachey entering the program. At 208 pounds, the 6-foot-4 prospect is not physically ready for the demands of Big Ten football but Hodge said that he's doing a good job on the scout team. He will take a redshirt this year and work to add weight during off-season conditioning.

Stilianos is perhaps the most intriguing prospect for next year. He's a newcomer to Iowa's program but was a two-time All-Patriot League selection at Lafayette prior to arriving. Hodge noted that there's a learning curve from his past college to Iowa but is finding ways to work him into the game as he adjusts. He will remain a depth piece this year and will have a better opportunity for a role in 2023 with a year in the program under his belt.

"We get him in on certain packages," Hodge said. "So we'll have a 'black' package where we have three tight ends on the field so you'll see that in more of a goal line package and we're trying to plug him in on special teams where we see fit. The good thing about it is we got great guys in the room that provide really good depth. Given opportunity, I'm confident that he'll be ready to go."

LaPorta's departure will be a tough blow to Iowa's offense. He's the lone offensive team captain and is on pace to lead the team in receptions for the third straight season. But Hodge is bullish on the future of the room, led by Lachey who has the potential to be the next standout at the position.

"(Luke) understands the level that he's on but more importantly the details and the little things that it takes to get better," Hodge said. "And that's putting your head down, not getting too far ahead and just busting your butt and strengthening in the weight room. I think the sky's the limit for Luke Lachey. He's getting better at a fast pace and we just need to make sure that continues."