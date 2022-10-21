How can Iowa football's stingy defense contain Ohio State's explosive offense? Let's take a look.

Iowa football is well aware of the challenge against No. 2-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, particularly on the defensive side.

The Hawkeye defense is among the nation's best again this season, ranking third nationally in scoring (9.83 points per game) and seventh in total defense (265 yards per game). But the Buckeye offense is the most talented unit Iowa will have seen this season. And Ohio State is arguably playing the best of any offense in college football right now.

"Their consistency, they are very consistent at putting points on the board," defensive tackle Logan Lee said. "And that's gonna be the biggest thing for us is just being able to stop their offense because they are very good at running and very good at passing. They're very explosive, their offensive line is very big. So on paper, they are a great team and in weeks past they've been a very good team."

To Lee's point, Ohio State's offensive consistency is worth noting. In their last four games, the Buckeyes have scored 32 touchdowns in 45 possessions (71%). They lead the country with 41 touchdowns, six more than the next-best team (Alabama). Explosive plays fuel Ohio State's offense, and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker's strategies are designed to prevent those big plays.

Iowa's two-high safety and zone coverage scheme limits teams' ability to go over the top with big plays, forcing teams to earn yards in increments down the field. By Parker's count, the defense has surrendered five "explosive" plays (25-plus yards), 18 "big" plays (20-yard pass or 15-yard run) and 24 "chunk plays" (between 10-14 yards) this season. Iowa is the only team in the country that hasn't surrendered a play of 40+ yards.

Ohio State's offense has 44 plays of 20-plus yards this season and leads the nation with an 8.07 yards-per-play average. For as much as Iowa's offense has been under the microscope this season, the most intriguing part of Saturday's game (11 a.m., Fox) is when the team's defense is on the field.

The Hawkeye defense has already faced one explosive offense this season. Iowa held Michigan to a season-low 27 points. However, Iowa surrendered points on four of Michigan's first five possessions, all drives of 10 plays or more. The following week against Illinois, the Hawkeyes gave up just nine points and forced two turnovers but were critical of themselves after the game after giving up nearly 200 yards rushing. Those back-to-back performances set the stage for the toughest test yet in Columbus. Even as Ohio State is favored by nearly 30 points, Iowa's defense is embracing the challenge.

"It's going to be a cool and exciting opportunity," cornerback Riley Moss said. "They're a very good offense and we're a pretty decent defense. It's going to be a true test for us for sure."

How can Iowa's defense limit the Buckeyes? According to coach Kirk Ferentz, it starts with knocking them off schedule by forcing negative-yardage plays. Iowa's ability to do that is something to watch Saturday. For as good as the defense has been nationally, it ranks just 41st in tackles for loss (37) and 60th in sacks (13). Meanwhile, Ohio State has surrendered the fewest combined sacks and tackles for loss in the country (23).

Most eyes will be on Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud but in order to limit him, Iowa must be able to stop the run. The Buckeyes are the only team in the country that averages 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game. Iowa's two-high look puts pressure on the front seven to stop the run to allow for big-play prevention on the back end. A failure to do so might force Parker to bring a safety into the box for support, leaving one safety in the back. And that would significantly increase the likelihood for an Ohio State deep shot. Separation off blocks has been a huge point of emphasis this week.

"You have to play with great leverage," Parker said. "You have to separate and get off blocks. You can't make the tackle if you are tied up with somebody that's blocking you. You have to be around the ball to intercept the ball, to recover a fumble."

Iowa received some bad news in the secondary this week when it was announced that starting cornerback Terry Roberts wouldn't play to a leg injury. That shifts sophomore Cooper DeJean to corner and junior Sebastian Castro filling in for DeJean at the Cash position. Veterans Moss and safety Kaevon Merriweather emphasized that communication and eye discipline are key on Saturday. If someone isn't on the same page for even a second, disaster could strike.

"Like (Michigan) a couple weeks ago," Ferentz said. "Every play you've got to be on top of your game or it can be sudden death real fast for you."

Merriweather and his teammates just want the defense to return back to their standards this week. Doing so would give the team its best chance to win or at least stay within striking distance late in the game.

"(Being big underdogs) isn't something that you really have to worry about," Merriweather said. "They have to put their pads on the same way we do and have to go out there and play like we do. I think it's making sure that we're doing our job and making sure we're doing the best that we can and leave everything on the field. Give your all, that's all that's all we can ask for. Results will speak for themselves. If we're supposed to come out with a win, we'll come out with a win."