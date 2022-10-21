What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes at No. 2 Ohio State
Fresh off a much-needed bye week, Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) will look to pull a huge stunner Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0). Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on FOX, with Big Noon Kickoff broadcasting live from the Buckeyes' campus leading up.
Here's how to follow Saturday's showdown.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football at Ohio State
When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
Livestream:FOX Sports Live
Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network
How to watch Big Noon Kickoff live from Columbus
Big Noon Kickoff aires on FOX Saturday from 9-11 a.m. CT. The show will also run simultaneously on FS1 and will be streamed on the Fox Sports App.
Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?
Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Color analyst: Joel Klatt
Sideline: Jenny Taft
What are the betting odds for Iowa football at Ohio State?
The Hawkeyes are a massive 30.5-point underdog Saturday in Columbus. If you're feeling super lucky, Iowa moneyline is +1500 ($10 bet would win you $150). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.