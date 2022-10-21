What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes at No. 2 Ohio State

Fresh off a much-needed bye week, Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) will look to pull a huge stunner Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0). Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on FOX, with Big Noon Kickoff broadcasting live from the Buckeyes' campus leading up.

Here's how to follow Saturday's showdown.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football at Ohio State

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Livestream:FOX Sports Live

Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network

How to watch Big Noon Kickoff live from Columbus

Big Noon Kickoff aires on FOX Saturday from 9-11 a.m. CT. The show will also run simultaneously on FS1 and will be streamed on the Fox Sports App.

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

Color analyst: Joel Klatt

Sideline: Jenny Taft

What are the betting odds for Iowa football at Ohio State?

The Hawkeyes are a massive 30.5-point underdog Saturday in Columbus. If you're feeling super lucky, Iowa moneyline is +1500 ($10 bet would win you $150). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Read more Iowa football coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.